  1. Home
  2. Society

Marriages of less than 5 years account for the most among divorces

Marriages that had lasted for less than 5 years represented 33.6% of the divorces

By Joy Chang,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/06/05 11:25

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--- According to the Ministry of the Interior, marriages that had lasted for less than 5 years accounted for the most among the 53,850 divorces last year.

The statistics released by the ministry showed that on average 147.5 couples got divorcements every day in 2016. Compared to 2015, there were 402 more couples getting divorced.

Half of the people who got divorced last year had been married for less than eight years and those who had been married for less than five years accounted for the majority with a 33.6% among all the divorces.

The ministry said that since 1950s, the divorce rate had been rising gradually until the end of 1990s. The number of divorces has been going down in the past 20 years and the marriage rate has also decreased in recent years.

In addition, those who have been in marriages for longer time are less possible to divorce. Divorce rate among marriages of more than ten years is lower than that of marriages of only a few years, said the ministry. 
marriage
divorce
Ministry of the Interior

RELATED ARTICLES

Yunlin County Council calls for impeachment of Grand Justices for same-sex marriage ruling
2017/05/31 16:52
Indian LGBTQI community welcomes Taiwan court ruling on same-sex marriage
2017/05/29 01:25
Chairman-elect of KMT shows support for same-sex marriage
2017/05/26 12:31
Editorial: Same-sex marriage is about Taiwan pride
2017/05/25 20:46
Chinese react to Taiwan's gay marriage ruling
2017/05/25 17:29