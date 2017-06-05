Marriages of less than 5 years account for the most among divorces

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--- According to the Ministry of the Interior, marriages that had lasted for less than 5 years accounted for the most among the 53,850 divorces last year.

The statistics released by the ministry showed that on average 147.5 couples got divorcements every day in 2016. Compared to 2015, there were 402 more couples getting divorced.

Half of the people who got divorced last year had been married for less than eight years and those who had been married for less than five years accounted for the majority with a 33.6% among all the divorces.

The ministry said that since 1950s, the divorce rate had been rising gradually until the end of 1990s. The number of divorces has been going down in the past 20 years and the marriage rate has also decreased in recent years.

In addition, those who have been in marriages for longer time are less possible to divorce. Divorce rate among marriages of more than ten years is lower than that of marriages of only a few years, said the ministry.