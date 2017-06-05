Districts of Kaohsiung and Nantou announce closures due to rain

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—As the rain front that battered the island decreases in intensity, Taipei finally saw sunny skies on Monday, but certain districts in mountainous areas in Kaohsiung City and Nantou County have canceled classes or work on the same day, due to heavy rain.

Kaohsiung City officials announced Sunday, cancelation of classes and work in certain districts including Namaxia District, Zhangshan Elementary School in Taoyuan District, and Baoshan Elementary School on Monday.

In Nantou County Ren'ai Township announced the cancelation of classes but not work, and classes were canceled in three schools, including Lixing Elementary School, Juntou Junior High School in Puli District, Longhua Elementary School in Xinyi Township, and Tonglin Elementary School.

Taiwan is far from seeing drier weather, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued torrential rain alerts in 15 cities and counties on Sunday.

Heavy rain alerts were issued in eastern counties and cities, such as Yilan County, Hualien County, and Taitung County.

The front is expected to continue only until Monday, despite chances of rain in the west coast and northern coast, the intensity of the rain has declined.

The CWB warned the public to be on the alert for afternoon showers offset by heat convection.