India welcomes investment in farm, infrastructure and manufacturing sectors

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited global businessmen to invest in India in sectors from agriculture to defense. He also said that the country of 1.2 billion people provided vast opportunities protected by political stability and a vibrant judicial system.

The sky is the limit in India. You can venture here in any area you want (to do business), Modi told a global audience in his plenary address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in St Petersburg, Russia.

According to Press Trust of India, this is the first time that an Indian prime minister is attending the SPIEF forum, which is held annually in St. Petersburg, Russia's second largest city and President Vladimir Putin's hometown.

Modi said that his government's journey toward developing India is built on investments in infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing and services.

Fifty cities need metros, 500 cities need solid waste management and drinking water. Besides, India has the world's second largest railway network. It needs to be expanded, upgraded technologically to make it safer and reliable. The clean India movement has embarked on a program to clean the 2,500 km-long Ganga, Modi said.

In agriculture, he said, his emphasis is on seed to market, and increasing yield through technological intervention, organic farming and value addition through food processing. The market is open even for defense, manufacturing, tourism, hospitality and medical devices.

"I invite you all. A nation of 1.2 billion people invites the world. The worlds oldest civilization invites you all," he said.