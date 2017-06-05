  1. Home
BC-GLF--Webcom Scores

By  Associated Press
2017/06/05 09:26
BC-GLF--Webcom Scores,0759 Web.com Rex Hospital Open Scores

Sunday
At TPC Wakefield Plantation
Raleigh, North Carolina
Purse: $650,000
Yardage: 7,257; Par: 71
Final
(x-won on first playoff hole)
x-Conrad Shindler, $117,000 68-69-65-67—269
Chesson Hadley, $70,200 64-72-67-66—269
Andrew Landry, $33,800 68-68-68-66—270
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, $33,800 66-68-67-69—270
Andrew Putnam, $33,800 68-68-68-66—270
Alex Prugh, $23,400 70-69-65-68—272
Andrew Svoboda, $20,258 68-70-71-64—273
Bo Hoag, $20,258 66-72-71-64—273
Cameron Percy, $20,258 72-67-70-64—273
Derek Ernst, $16,250 66-68-70-70—274
Armando Favela, $16,250 69-70-65-70—274
Scott Harrington, $16,250 72-69-67-66—274
Jonathan Byrd, $12,188 69-67-68-71—275
Rafael Campos, $12,188 66-69-70-70—275
Andres Gonzales, $12,188 70-70-65-70—275
Adam Schenk, $12,188 69-69-69-68—275
Roberto Diaz, $8,506 68-71-71-66—276
Andy Pope, $8,506 71-70-69-66—276
Ted Potter, Jr., $8,506 69-69-72-66—276
Matt Atkins, $8,506 67-71-71-67—276
Christian Brand, $8,506 72-67-65-72—276
Josh Teater, $8,506 69-68-71-68—276
Chris Wilson, $8,506 67-72-69-68—276
Blake Adams, $4,996 73-68-70-66—277
Rick Lamb, $4,996 72-65-71-69—277
Steve Wheatcroft, $4,996 75-66-68-68—277
Eric Axley, $4,996 70-68-70-69—277
Chris Baker, $4,996 68-73-67-69—277
Rhein Gibson, $4,996 68-73-67-69—277
Matt Harmon, $4,996 69-70-69-69—277
Michael Hebert, $4,996 69-67-69-72—277
Dawie van der Walt, $4,996 70-70-68-69—277
Wade Binfield, $3,559 68-67-70-73—278
Rick Cochran III, $3,559 72-65-71-70—278
Dudley Hart, $3,559 72-69-68-69—278
Chase Parker, $3,559 71-68-68-71—278
Ben Taylor, $3,559 67-70-70-71—278
Curtis Thompson, $3,559 71-68-73-66—278
Scott Gutschewski, $2,474 70-70-70-69—279
Stuart Appleby, $2,474 68-70-71-70—279
Sebastian Cappelen, $2,474 70-69-70-70—279
Vince Covello, $2,474 68-69-70-72—279
Vince India, $2,474 70-67-68-74—279
Alexandre Rocha, $2,474 71-69-68-71—279
Sepp Straka, $2,474 70-70-68-71—279
Ethan Tracy, $2,474 66-67-75-71—279
Casey Wittenberg, $2,474 70-70-65-74—279
Kent Bulle, $1,901 68-70-71-71—280
Miguel Angel Carballo, $1,901 70-64-71-75—280
Carlos Ortiz, $1,901 65-70-74-71—280
Jin Park, $1,901 68-70-74-68—280
Brett Drewitt, $1,757 68-73-70-70—281
Bobby Gates, $1,757 70-71-72-68—281
Kyle Thompson, $1,757 66-72-77-66—281
Drew Weaver, $1,757 73-68-71-69—281
Robert Allenby, $1,757 69-71-68-73—281
Jason Gore, $1,757 68-72-67-74—281
Carter Jenkins, $1,757 72-69-69-71—281
Jack Maguire, $1,757 67-69-70-75—281
Tyler Duncan, $1,625 70-70-71-71—282
Talor Gooch, $1,625 70-69-67-76—282
Mark Hubbard, $1,625 73-67-68-74—282
Stephan Jaeger, $1,625 65-71-74-72—282
Ken Looper, $1,625 69-69-75-69—282
David Mathis, $1,625 69-71-73-69—282
Brandon Matthews, $1,625 73-67-72-70—282
Rob Oppenheim, $1,625 70-69-70-73—282
Sam Ryder, $1,625 67-68-72-75—282
Kyle Wilshire, $1,625 70-70-74-68—282
Ryan Yip, $1,625 67-73-70-72—282
Zack Fischer, $1,534 68-72-75-68—283
Brandon Harkins, $1,534 70-70-69-74—283
Timothy Madigan, $1,534 70-67-77-69—283
Miller Capps, $1,508 71-69-73-71—284
Keith Mitchell, $1,489 70-71-74-70—285
Brady Schnell, $1,489 72-67-74-72—285
Seth Fair, $1,469 74-67-70-76—287
Kurt Kitayama, $1,456 69-72-77-71—289
Daniel Chopra, $1,437 70-71-74-77—292
Erik Compton, $1,437 71-70-79-72—292
Bobby Wyatt, $1,417 68-73-78-75—294