BC-GLF--Webcom Scores

Web.com Rex Hospital Open Scores
(x-won on first playoff hole)
|Sunday
|At TPC Wakefield Plantation
|Raleigh, North Carolina
|Purse: $650,000
|Yardage: 7,257; Par: 71
|Final
|x-Conrad Shindler, $117,000
|68-69-65-67—269
|Chesson Hadley, $70,200
|64-72-67-66—269
|Andrew Landry, $33,800
|68-68-68-66—270
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, $33,800
|66-68-67-69—270
|Andrew Putnam, $33,800
|68-68-68-66—270
|Alex Prugh, $23,400
|70-69-65-68—272
|Andrew Svoboda, $20,258
|68-70-71-64—273
|Bo Hoag, $20,258
|66-72-71-64—273
|Cameron Percy, $20,258
|72-67-70-64—273
|Derek Ernst, $16,250
|66-68-70-70—274
|Armando Favela, $16,250
|69-70-65-70—274
|Scott Harrington, $16,250
|72-69-67-66—274
|Jonathan Byrd, $12,188
|69-67-68-71—275
|Rafael Campos, $12,188
|66-69-70-70—275
|Andres Gonzales, $12,188
|70-70-65-70—275
|Adam Schenk, $12,188
|69-69-69-68—275
|Roberto Diaz, $8,506
|68-71-71-66—276
|Andy Pope, $8,506
|71-70-69-66—276
|Ted Potter, Jr., $8,506
|69-69-72-66—276
|Matt Atkins, $8,506
|67-71-71-67—276
|Christian Brand, $8,506
|72-67-65-72—276
|Josh Teater, $8,506
|69-68-71-68—276
|Chris Wilson, $8,506
|67-72-69-68—276
|Blake Adams, $4,996
|73-68-70-66—277
|Rick Lamb, $4,996
|72-65-71-69—277
|Steve Wheatcroft, $4,996
|75-66-68-68—277
|Eric Axley, $4,996
|70-68-70-69—277
|Chris Baker, $4,996
|68-73-67-69—277
|Rhein Gibson, $4,996
|68-73-67-69—277
|Matt Harmon, $4,996
|69-70-69-69—277
|Michael Hebert, $4,996
|69-67-69-72—277
|Dawie van der Walt, $4,996
|70-70-68-69—277
|Wade Binfield, $3,559
|68-67-70-73—278
|Rick Cochran III, $3,559
|72-65-71-70—278
|Dudley Hart, $3,559
|72-69-68-69—278
|Chase Parker, $3,559
|71-68-68-71—278
|Ben Taylor, $3,559
|67-70-70-71—278
|Curtis Thompson, $3,559
|71-68-73-66—278
|Scott Gutschewski, $2,474
|70-70-70-69—279
|Stuart Appleby, $2,474
|68-70-71-70—279
|Sebastian Cappelen, $2,474
|70-69-70-70—279
|Vince Covello, $2,474
|68-69-70-72—279
|Vince India, $2,474
|70-67-68-74—279
|Alexandre Rocha, $2,474
|71-69-68-71—279
|Sepp Straka, $2,474
|70-70-68-71—279
|Ethan Tracy, $2,474
|66-67-75-71—279
|Casey Wittenberg, $2,474
|70-70-65-74—279
|Kent Bulle, $1,901
|68-70-71-71—280
|Miguel Angel Carballo, $1,901
|70-64-71-75—280
|Carlos Ortiz, $1,901
|65-70-74-71—280
|Jin Park, $1,901
|68-70-74-68—280
|Brett Drewitt, $1,757
|68-73-70-70—281
|Bobby Gates, $1,757
|70-71-72-68—281
|Kyle Thompson, $1,757
|66-72-77-66—281
|Drew Weaver, $1,757
|73-68-71-69—281
|Robert Allenby, $1,757
|69-71-68-73—281
|Jason Gore, $1,757
|68-72-67-74—281
|Carter Jenkins, $1,757
|72-69-69-71—281
|Jack Maguire, $1,757
|67-69-70-75—281
|Tyler Duncan, $1,625
|70-70-71-71—282
|Talor Gooch, $1,625
|70-69-67-76—282
|Mark Hubbard, $1,625
|73-67-68-74—282
|Stephan Jaeger, $1,625
|65-71-74-72—282
|Ken Looper, $1,625
|69-69-75-69—282
|David Mathis, $1,625
|69-71-73-69—282
|Brandon Matthews, $1,625
|73-67-72-70—282
|Rob Oppenheim, $1,625
|70-69-70-73—282
|Sam Ryder, $1,625
|67-68-72-75—282
|Kyle Wilshire, $1,625
|70-70-74-68—282
|Ryan Yip, $1,625
|67-73-70-72—282
|Zack Fischer, $1,534
|68-72-75-68—283
|Brandon Harkins, $1,534
|70-70-69-74—283
|Timothy Madigan, $1,534
|70-67-77-69—283
|Miller Capps, $1,508
|71-69-73-71—284
|Keith Mitchell, $1,489
|70-71-74-70—285
|Brady Schnell, $1,489
|72-67-74-72—285
|Seth Fair, $1,469
|74-67-70-76—287
|Kurt Kitayama, $1,456
|69-72-77-71—289
|Daniel Chopra, $1,437
|70-71-74-77—292
|Erik Compton, $1,437
|71-70-79-72—292
|Bobby Wyatt, $1,417
|68-73-78-75—294