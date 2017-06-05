Washington beats Atlanta, New York defeats Phoenix

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne had 23 points and a career-high 15 rebounds as the Washington Mystics scored the last seven points of the game from the foul line to beat the Atlanta Dream 78-72 on Sunday after blowing an 18-point second-half lead.

Following a Washington turnover at midcourt after a timeout, Atlanta took its only lead at 72-71 on Layshia Clarendon's feed to Sancho Lyttle with 43.7 seconds left.

Delle Donne answered with a ball fake on Lyttle that lead to three free throws with 34.5 seconds to go. Delle Donne grabbed a defense rebound and added two more free throws to make it 76-71 with 11.9 to play. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough closed it out from the line with 4.1 left.

Washington (5-2) won its fourth straight to take the Eastern Conference lead.

Tiffany Hayes had 24 poins for the Dream (4-2).

LIBERTY 88, MERCURY 72

NEW YORK (AP) — Kiah Stokes scored a career-high 23 points and added 14 rebounds to help New York beat Phoenix.

Shavonte Zellous added 21 points, and Tina Charles had 16 for New York (4-3). The Liberty are 2-1 on their five-game homestand.

Brittney Griner scored 26 points, and Diana Taurasi added 17 for Phoenix (4-3).

___

