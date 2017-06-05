  1. Home
BC-BBA--AL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/06/05 08:45
BC-BBA--AL Standings,0159 American League Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 32 22 .593
Boston 31 25 .554 2
Baltimore 29 26 .527
Tampa Bay 29 30 .492
Toronto 28 29 .491
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 29 24 .547
Cleveland 29 26 .527 1
Detroit 28 28 .500
Kansas City 24 31 .436 6
Chicago 24 31 .436 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 41 16 .719
Los Angeles 29 31 .483 13½
Seattle 28 30 .483 13½
Texas 26 31 .456 15
Oakland 24 32 .429 16½

___

Sunday's Games

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Boston 7, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 0

Houston 7, Texas 2

Minnesota 3, L.A. Angels 2

Washington 11, Oakland 10

Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 1

Monday's Games

Houston (Fiers 2-2) at Kansas City (Kennedy 0-5)

Toronto (Happ 0-3) at Oakland (Manaea 4-3)