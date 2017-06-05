BC-BBA--AL Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|32
|22
|.593
|—
|Boston
|31
|25
|.554
|2
|Baltimore
|29
|26
|.527
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|29
|30
|.492
|5½
|Toronto
|28
|29
|.491
|5½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|29
|24
|.547
|—
|Cleveland
|29
|26
|.527
|1
|Detroit
|28
|28
|.500
|2½
|Kansas City
|24
|31
|.436
|6
|Chicago
|24
|31
|.436
|6
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|41
|16
|.719
|—
|Los Angeles
|29
|31
|.483
|13½
|Seattle
|28
|30
|.483
|13½
|Texas
|26
|31
|.456
|15
|Oakland
|24
|32
|.429
|16½
___
|Sunday's Games
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Boston 7, Baltimore 3
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 0
Houston 7, Texas 2
Minnesota 3, L.A. Angels 2
Washington 11, Oakland 10
Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 1
|Monday's Games
Houston (Fiers 2-2) at Kansas City (Kennedy 0-5)
Toronto (Happ 0-3) at Oakland (Manaea 4-3)