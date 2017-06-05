Jason Dufner bounces back to win the Memorial

Jason Dufner hits out of a bunker on the first hole during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Du
Jason Dufner reacts after a birdie on the 12th hole during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Du
Rickie Fowler hits out a bunker on the 12th hole during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Dubli
Matt Kuchar watches his putt on the fourth hole during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Dublin
Daniel Summerhays yells after hitting on the third tee during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, June 4, 2017, in
Bubba Watson reacts after missing a putt on the fourth hole during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, June 4, 201
Rickie Fowler hits form the first fairway during the final round of the Memorial golf tournament, Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Dublin, Ohio
DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Jason Dufner never lost sight of the big picture even after losing a big lead. It paid off when he made a 30-foot par putt on the final hole that wrapped up his victory in the Memorial.
Dufner lost a five-shot lead Saturday. He started Sunday four shots behind. And then he kept his composure through two rain delays and closed with a 4-under 68 to get that handshake with host Jack Nicklaus.
Four players had at least a share of the lead in a final round in which seven players were in the hunt. Dufner saved his best golf for the back nine. Not only did he hit every green until the 18th, all but one of his birdie chances were from 12 feet or in.