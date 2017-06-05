Conrad Shindler wins Rex Hospital Open playoff

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Conrad Shindler won the Rex Hospital Open on Sunday for his first Web.com Tour title, beating hometown favorite Chesson Hadley with a par on the first hole of a playoff.

Shindler closed with a 4-under 67 to match Hadley at 15-under 269 at TPC Wakefield Plantation.

The 29-year-old former Texas A&M player earned $117,000 to jump from 50th to fifth on the money list with $152,528 in his rookie season. The top 25 at the end of the regular season will earn PGA Tour cards.

Hadley, the 2013 winner, eagled the par-5 15th in a 66.

Andrew Putnam (66), Andrew Landry (66) and third-round leader Kyoung-Hoon Lee (69) tie for third at 14 under. Putman leads the money list with $222,872, and Landy is second at $188,054.