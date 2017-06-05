Murray, Wawrinka, Halep headline French Open schedule Monday

A quick look at the French Open:

MEN'S RESULTS SUNDAY

Third round: No. 8 Kei Nishikori beat Chung Hyeon, No. 15 Gael Monfils beat No. 24 Richard Gasquet (retired), Karen Khachanov beat No. 21 John Isner.

Fourth round: No. 2 Novak Djokovic beat No. 19 Albert Ramos-Vinolas, No. 4 Rafael Nadal beat No. 17 Roberto Bautista Agut, No. 6 Dominic Thiem beat Horacio Zeballos, No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta beat No. 5 Milos Raonic.

WOMEN'S RESULTS SUNDAY

Third round: No. 2 Karolina Pliskova beat Carina Witthoeft, No. 5 Elina Svitolina, Petra Martic beat No. 17 Anastasija Sevastova, Veronica Cepede Royg beat Mariana Duque-Marino.

Fourth round: No. 13 Kristina Mladenovic beat No. 4 Garbine Muguruza, No. 11 Caroline Wozniacki beat No. 8 Svetlana Kuznetsova, No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky beat No. 10 Venus Williams, Jelena Ostapenko beat No. 23 Sam Stosur.

STAT OF THE DAY

20 — Games dropped by Nadal through four matches; the only time he lost fewer on the way to a Grand Slam quarterfinal was 19 at the 2012 French Open.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"No. I think she speaks, like, 25 languages." — Muguruza, the 2016 champion, when asked whether she was annoyed by Mladenovic's shouting an Italian word to celebrate Muguruza's unforced errors.

LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY

Andy Murray will be up against an unfamiliar opponent in remaining fourth-round action. The top-ranked British player, last year's runner-up, has never played Khachanov before. The 21-year-old Russian has only one career title compared to Murray's 45. While Murray has won three Grand Slam titles, it's the unseeded Khachanov's first appearance at Roland Garros and only his third at a major. Murray has won nearly $60 million in prize money — which is about 60 times more than Khachanov. Following them onto Court Philippe Chatrier are third-seeded Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland and No. 15 Gael Monfils. The Frenchman has waited a long time to get his own back on Wawrinka: six years, in fact. Wawrinka, the 2015 French Open champion, won the last of their four career meetings six years ago — beating Monfils in straight sets in the third round of the Australian Open. They meet for the fifth time in their careers and are level 2-2. In women's play, No. 3 Simona Halep of Romania is facing No. 21 Carla Suarez Navarro for the 12th time. Halep leads her 6-5 but has never beaten the Spaniard on clay, losing four times — including in the first round at Roland Garros in 2013. The following year, Halep reached the final.

___

