BIRMINGHAM, England — India beat Pakistan by 124 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method in a Champions Trophy Group B match at Edgbaston on Sunday:

India 319-3 in 48 overs (Rohit Sharma 91, Virat Kohli 81 not out, Shikhar Dhawan 68, Yuvraj Singh 53; Shadab Khan 1-52) def. Pakistan 164 in 33.4 overs (Azhar Ali 50, Mohammad Hafeez 33; Umesh Yadav 3-30, Hardik Pandya 2-43, Ravindra Jadeja 2-43) by 124 runs.