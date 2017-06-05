Cricket fans observe silence for London attack victims

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Cricket rivals India and Pakistan held a minute's silence on Sunday for the victims of the London Bridge attacks amid enhanced security at the Edgbaston ground in Birmingham.

The West Midlands venue hosted a Group B game in the June 1-18 Champions Trophy tournament, which involves eight countries, including England.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by what has happened in London overnight," the International Cricket Council said in a statement released Sunday.

World cricket's governing body said extra security had been put in place after the Saturday night attacks in the capital.

"Following last night's incident all team hotels went into lockdown and teams, match officials and staff were all quickly accounted for. The enhanced security around venues implemented following the Manchester attack (on May 22) remains in place, this includes significantly enhanced police and security presence for today's match."