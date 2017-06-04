Officials say Trump may not try to block Comey's testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two administration officials say President Donald Trump is leaning against invoking executive privilege to try to block fired FBI Director James Comey from testifying about their private conversations.

The officials say there's been no final decision and the matter remains under discussion. Trump's known to change his mind on major issues. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

Comey is to testify Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee. He'll probably be asked about conversations with Trump about Russian election meddling and the FBI investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump could argue that discussions with Comey pertained to national security and had an expectation of privacy. Some legal experts say Trump likely undermined those arguments because he's discussed the conversations in tweets and interviews.