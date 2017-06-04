Late in life, sex assault trial caps Cosby's life and legacy

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bill Cosby doesn't plan to testify at his sexual assault trial, but the remarkable testimony he gave a decade ago in the accuser's lawsuit could still prove pivotal.

The woman will take the stand this week and tell her story in public for the first time.

The deposition details the comedian's sexual affairs with a long string of women. He acknowledges giving many of them pills or alcohol, and at least one of them quaaludes.

Those involved in the case worry about duplicating the media frenzy that dominated O.J. Simpson's murder trial.