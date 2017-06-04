Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, June 4, 2017

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;Morning rain;30;25;SW;13;82%;95%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;35;28;Partly sunny, nice;37;29;NW;12;46%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;35;19;Mostly sunny and hot;36;19;W;12;27%;3%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;23;18;A t-storm around;22;17;W;24;56%;76%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;19;13;Partly sunny;21;14;SE;21;58%;70%;5

Anchorage, United States;Decreasing clouds;16;9;Showers possible;16;8;NE;12;68%;73%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Nice with sunshine;33;20;Sunny and beautiful;33;21;SSW;12;24%;1%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, warm;30;10;Sunny and cooler;21;8;NNE;16;25%;0%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower or t-storm;23;18;Showers and t-storms;21;17;S;9;90%;82%;3

Athens, Greece;A t-storm in spots;29;18;Mostly sunny;29;17;S;9;52%;6%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;14;10;Showers around;15;10;WNW;9;81%;63%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;41;24;Sunny and very warm;43;25;NW;21;14%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing, a t-storm;34;24;High clouds;35;25;SSW;11;59%;44%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;31;21;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;WSW;16;70%;79%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Heavy p.m. t-storms;34;27;A t-storm or two;33;26;SW;11;73%;80%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Couple of t-storms;25;18;A shower in spots;23;19;SW;14;67%;41%;7

Beijing, China;Warm with some sun;31;19;Cloudy;28;15;SW;15;38%;71%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;30;18;A couple of t-storms;26;17;NW;9;77%;77%;7

Berlin, Germany;Rain and a t-storm;18;10;Periods of sun;22;13;ESE;7;50%;70%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;18;10;Variable cloudiness;20;8;ESE;13;71%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;Mostly sunny;28;16;ESE;13;62%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A heavy thunderstorm;29;13;Periods of sun;26;15;E;9;40%;30%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;20;10;Clouds and sun;21;12;S;12;46%;70%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;26;13;Sunshine, pleasant;28;13;SE;10;55%;7%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A heavy p.m. t-storm;30;15;Periods of sun;27;15;ESE;9;49%;55%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;17;6;Partly sunny;14;6;E;10;60%;0%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;31;17;A shower in the a.m.;31;16;WNW;9;33%;60%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;Mostly cloudy;26;16;NE;15;51%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;Sunny and hot;39;25;E;15;18%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;17;8;Sunshine;20;12;ENE;10;56%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;22;A t-storm in spots;28;21;SE;7;61%;55%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;39;31;Inc. clouds;40;30;SW;13;50%;63%;10

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;29;17;Some sun and cooler;19;13;N;24;69%;5%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;31;26;A t-storm or two;30;26;SW;14;82%;96%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and drizzle;16;10;Partial sunshine;18;11;SSW;17;64%;33%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;27;24;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;WNW;20;76%;3%;9

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;29;21;A shower or t-storm;29;21;NNE;10;70%;66%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Spotty showers;30;22;A shower in spots;30;22;SSW;16;72%;65%;6

Delhi, India;Very hot;48;33;Hot with hazy sun;44;32;WSW;21;27%;4%;11

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;28;13;Partly sunny;30;12;SSW;10;36%;44%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Severe thunderstorms;33;28;A strong t-storm;35;28;SE;17;70%;73%;5

Dili, East Timor;Heavy a.m. showers;31;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;23;SE;9;80%;100%;2

Dublin, Ireland;A thundershower;17;9;Periods of rain;16;8;NW;18;73%;75%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler with some sun;29;18;Partial sunshine;32;18;N;12;28%;15%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine and nice;25;18;Mostly sunny;26;19;W;21;57%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Very hot;42;29;Sunshine, very hot;40;28;SE;12;45%;45%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;26;8;Sunny and pleasant;25;6;E;9;47%;2%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SE;12;68%;55%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Inc. clouds;14;7;Spotty showers;11;7;SSW;14;85%;85%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;32;25;A couple of t-storms;32;25;SW;14;81%;82%;8

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;33;27;A t-storm or two;32;27;SE;17;79%;77%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;31;23;Partly sunny;30;23;NE;23;56%;33%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;35;26;A shower or t-storm;35;25;W;14;62%;82%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;47;30;Sunshine, very hot;44;28;NE;21;24%;3%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sun and clouds, nice;25;18;Decreasing clouds;24;18;NNE;13;70%;44%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partial sunshine;32;24;Mostly sunny;32;24;ESE;9;69%;64%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;40;26;Sunny and very warm;38;26;N;19;35%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;21;3;Plenty of sunshine;21;3;N;7;45%;2%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;37;17;Mostly sunny, warm;34;16;NNW;10;15%;42%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;34;30;Nice with sunshine;34;30;SW;19;66%;42%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;31;20;A couple of t-storms;29;19;S;8;73%;95%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;43;27;Sunny and very warm;43;28;NNW;11;10%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;24;16;Showers and t-storms;28;15;NNE;19;54%;71%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;28;An afternoon shower;32;28;ESE;27;59%;42%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;32;22;Partly sunny;31;22;WSW;7;62%;34%;5

Kolkata, India;Very hot;40;29;Mostly sunny and hot;38;29;SSE;16;59%;23%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A thunderstorm;32;25;A t-storm or two;33;24;ENE;9;78%;70%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;14;0;A t-storm in spots;13;0;NE;14;59%;73%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or two;31;24;Showers and t-storms;29;25;SSW;10;83%;93%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;21;17;Nice with some sun;22;17;SSE;13;70%;12%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, breezy;22;15;Sunny and nice;23;16;NW;17;49%;27%;8

London, United Kingdom;A stray t-shower;18;11;Cloudy, p.m. rain;18;10;S;25;74%;88%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;26;16;Low clouds, then sun;27;16;S;10;59%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;Mostly sunny, nice;28;22;SE;10;68%;3%;6

Madrid, Spain;A shower or t-storm;27;11;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;NW;8;39%;3%;9

Male, Maldives;Spotty showers;30;28;Spotty showers;30;27;SW;18;75%;90%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A passing shower;31;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;ESE;8;73%;70%;7

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;32;27;A t-storm or two;33;26;S;12;72%;77%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;15;5;Spotty showers;15;8;W;16;80%;85%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;29;14;A t-storm in spots;28;14;SE;9;42%;55%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A t-storm or two;31;26;S;15;69%;76%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Inc. clouds;20;12;A morning shower;19;8;W;20;73%;54%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;35;25;A shower in places;31;25;SSW;19;67%;73%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;16;8;Sun and some clouds;13;4;ESE;12;56%;0%;2

Montreal, Canada;Showers around;20;12;Morning showers;16;11;ENE;9;79%;100%;2

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;14;5;Afternoon rain;16;9;W;14;66%;87%;3

Mumbai, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;34;29;A thunderstorm;32;29;SW;17;78%;74%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;25;12;Clouds and sun, nice;26;13;NNE;10;58%;14%;7

New York, United States;Rain this afternoon;22;16;Showers and t-storms;22;14;NE;9;81%;84%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;33;19;Mostly sunny;31;18;W;14;42%;2%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;22;9;Increasing clouds;23;12;ENE;14;45%;2%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;25;11;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;NE;9;38%;1%;9

Oslo, Norway;Cool with rain;13;9;Warmer with some sun;19;9;SSW;11;50%;44%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A touch of rain;18;11;Rain tapering off;16;10;ENE;17;83%;96%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;26;Cloudy;29;26;ESE;10;79%;4%;4

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;31;26;A shower or t-storm;31;26;SW;7;82%;89%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm or two;31;24;Spotty showers;31;24;ENE;11;83%;88%;7

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;20;11;Partly sunny;22;11;SSW;12;50%;72%;6

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;23;11;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;NE;10;62%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of t-storms;33;26;A t-storm or two;33;25;SW;11;74%;71%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mainly cloudy;29;24;Mostly cloudy;31;25;SE;23;66%;57%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;24;Partly sunny;35;24;ESE;10;52%;30%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;22;10;Periods of sunshine;23;13;ESE;8;43%;70%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and beautiful;28;10;Increasing clouds;30;15;SSE;8;40%;1%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;23;11;Variable cloudiness;24;10;S;16;50%;29%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;24;14;Nice with sunshine;25;14;NE;15;62%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;29;24;Showers around;29;24;SE;16;68%;84%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;13;9;Showers around;14;8;E;12;58%;75%;4

Riga, Latvia;Rain and drizzle;18;10;A morning shower;17;10;SW;13;73%;56%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and warmer;27;21;Mostly sunny;30;22;N;8;66%;5%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;36;23;Plenty of sunshine;40;24;N;15;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;Sun and clouds;29;16;NW;11;45%;25%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny, cool;13;5;Rain and drizzle;15;10;SSE;12;59%;88%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;19;11;Partly cloudy;21;12;WSW;17;55%;2%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;28;19;Couple of t-storms;27;19;SW;7;76%;78%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;31;26;Sun and some clouds;32;26;ESE;17;70%;28%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;20;A t-storm in spots;25;19;WSW;7;96%;68%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;29;14;Clouds and sun;30;13;N;13;19%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;14;0;Partly sunny;14;1;E;3;48%;0%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A p.m. shower or two;29;24;E;11;79%;84%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;Rather cloudy;22;15;NW;13;50%;29%;7

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;17;9;Partly sunny;20;10;NNE;10;52%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine, pleasant;28;12;Thickening clouds;30;18;SSE;5;31%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Sunny and very warm;28;21;Spotty showers;25;21;ESE;18;67%;92%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, warm;34;29;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;28;SE;11;75%;50%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;24;13;A shower or t-storm;26;14;SSE;11;75%;67%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;25;A stray shower;31;26;E;22;71%;66%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of rain;18;9;Showers and t-storms;20;10;WSW;18;64%;62%;5

Sydney, Australia;More sun than clouds;19;12;Partly sunny;19;9;WNW;10;61%;5%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain this afternoon;28;25;Thunderstorms;32;26;ESE;11;79%;75%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Inc. clouds;15;7;Spotty showers;14;9;SW;10;83%;64%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler;25;18;Sunny and warmer;33;18;NNE;12;34%;2%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with sunshine;29;16;A morning shower;26;16;E;14;57%;53%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;34;19;Sunny;33;20;ENE;16;15%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;Sunshine and nice;30;21;NE;14;50%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and nice;29;18;Partly sunny;31;18;S;8;52%;42%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;25;15;A morning shower;25;16;E;13;40%;54%;9

Toronto, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;12;A few showers;17;11;NNW;12;84%;91%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;29;20;Mostly sunny;30;21;E;28;47%;7%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning out cloudy;31;20;An afternoon shower;29;18;N;13;45%;76%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;26;8;Cloudy with a shower;26;3;N;16;28%;41%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Variable clouds;17;8;Increasing clouds;19;10;WNW;7;52%;3%;6

Vienna, Austria;Thunderstorms;26;13;Partly sunny;25;16;SE;8;44%;18%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;36;25;A t-storm or two;35;25;WSW;8;65%;87%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and drizzle;22;13;A morning shower;19;7;W;18;71%;54%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Thunderstorms;30;13;Not as warm;23;12;ENE;16;49%;12%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Periods of rain;11;9;Spotty showers;12;9;SSE;18;83%;87%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy p.m. t-storms;30;26;A couple of t-storms;32;25;SW;8;74%;82%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;31;12;Mostly sunny;29;14;NE;6;37%;13%;9

