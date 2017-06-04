Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, June 4, 2017

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;75;Morning rain;86;77;SW;8;82%;95%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;95;82;Partly sunny, nice;99;84;NW;8;46%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;94;66;Mostly sunny and hot;97;65;W;8;27%;3%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;74;64;A t-storm around;72;63;W;15;56%;76%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;66;55;Partly sunny;70;57;SE;13;58%;70%;5

Anchorage, United States;Decreasing clouds;61;48;Showers possible;60;47;NE;7;68%;73%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Nice with sunshine;92;67;Sunny and beautiful;92;70;SSW;8;24%;1%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, warm;86;50;Sunny and cooler;70;47;NNE;10;25%;0%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower or t-storm;74;64;Showers and t-storms;69;62;S;6;90%;82%;3

Athens, Greece;A t-storm in spots;84;65;Mostly sunny;84;63;S;6;52%;6%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;57;50;Showers around;59;50;WNW;6;81%;63%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;106;76;Sunny and very warm;109;76;NW;13;14%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing, a t-storm;94;76;High clouds;95;76;SSW;7;59%;44%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;88;70;A p.m. t-storm;85;70;WSW;10;70%;79%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Heavy p.m. t-storms;94;80;A t-storm or two;91;79;SW;7;73%;80%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Couple of t-storms;77;64;A shower in spots;73;66;SW;9;67%;41%;7

Beijing, China;Warm with some sun;88;66;Cloudy;82;59;SW;9;38%;71%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;86;64;A couple of t-storms;79;63;NW;6;77%;77%;7

Berlin, Germany;Rain and a t-storm;64;50;Periods of sun;71;55;ESE;4;50%;70%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;64;50;Variable cloudiness;68;47;ESE;8;71%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;82;61;Mostly sunny;82;60;ESE;8;62%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A heavy thunderstorm;84;56;Periods of sun;78;59;E;6;40%;30%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;67;50;Clouds and sun;71;54;S;7;46%;70%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;78;56;Sunshine, pleasant;82;56;SE;6;55%;7%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A heavy p.m. t-storm;86;59;Periods of sun;81;59;ESE;6;49%;55%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;63;43;Partly sunny;57;42;E;6;60%;0%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;87;63;A shower in the a.m.;88;61;WNW;6;33%;60%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;78;58;Mostly cloudy;78;61;NE;9;51%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;94;71;Sunny and hot;101;76;E;9;18%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;63;47;Sunshine;68;53;ENE;6;56%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;83;72;A t-storm in spots;82;70;SE;4;61%;55%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;102;87;Inc. clouds;104;86;SW;8;50%;63%;10

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;85;62;Some sun and cooler;67;56;N;15;69%;5%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;88;79;A t-storm or two;86;80;SW;9;82%;96%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and drizzle;61;49;Partial sunshine;64;52;SSW;11;64%;33%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;81;75;Partly sunny, nice;83;75;WNW;12;76%;3%;9

Dallas, United States;Showers and t-storms;84;70;A shower or t-storm;84;70;NNE;6;70%;66%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Spotty showers;86;72;A shower in spots;86;72;SSW;10;72%;65%;6

Delhi, India;Very hot;118;92;Hot with hazy sun;112;90;WSW;13;27%;4%;11

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;83;55;Partly sunny;86;54;SSW;6;36%;44%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Severe thunderstorms;91;83;A strong t-storm;95;83;SE;10;70%;73%;5

Dili, East Timor;Heavy a.m. showers;88;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;74;SE;5;80%;100%;2

Dublin, Ireland;A thundershower;62;48;Periods of rain;60;46;NW;11;73%;75%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler with some sun;84;64;Partial sunshine;90;64;N;7;28%;15%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine and nice;77;65;Mostly sunny;78;66;W;13;57%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Very hot;108;85;Sunshine, very hot;104;83;SE;8;45%;45%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;78;46;Sunny and pleasant;77;42;E;6;47%;2%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;88;78;SE;7;68%;55%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Inc. clouds;57;45;Spotty showers;53;45;SSW;9;85%;85%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;90;77;A couple of t-storms;90;77;SW;9;81%;82%;8

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;92;81;A t-storm or two;90;80;SE;10;79%;77%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;88;74;Partly sunny;86;74;NE;14;56%;33%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;96;79;A shower or t-storm;94;78;W;9;62%;82%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;116;86;Sunshine, very hot;111;83;NE;13;24%;3%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sun and clouds, nice;78;64;Decreasing clouds;75;64;NNE;8;70%;44%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partial sunshine;90;75;Mostly sunny;90;75;ESE;6;69%;64%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;104;78;Sunny and very warm;100;79;N;12;35%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;69;38;Plenty of sunshine;70;38;N;5;45%;2%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;99;62;Mostly sunny, warm;94;61;NNW;6;15%;42%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;93;85;Nice with sunshine;94;85;SW;12;66%;27%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;88;67;A couple of t-storms;84;67;S;5;73%;95%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;109;80;Sunny and very warm;109;82;NNW;7;10%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;76;61;Showers and t-storms;83;59;NNE;12;54%;71%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;82;An afternoon shower;90;82;ESE;17;59%;42%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;89;71;Partly sunny;88;72;WSW;4;62%;34%;5

Kolkata, India;Very hot;104;84;Mostly sunny and hot;101;84;SSE;10;59%;23%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A thunderstorm;90;77;A t-storm or two;92;76;ENE;5;78%;70%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;57;32;A t-storm in spots;55;32;NE;9;59%;73%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or two;88;75;Showers and t-storms;84;76;SSW;6;83%;93%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;70;63;Nice with some sun;71;63;SSE;8;70%;12%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, breezy;72;58;Sunny and nice;73;61;NW;11;49%;27%;8

London, United Kingdom;A stray t-shower;65;52;Cloudy, p.m. rain;64;51;S;15;74%;88%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;79;61;Low clouds, then sun;80;61;S;6;59%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;84;71;Mostly sunny, nice;83;71;SE;6;68%;3%;6

Madrid, Spain;A shower or t-storm;80;52;Mostly sunny, nice;81;58;NW;5;39%;3%;9

Male, Maldives;Spotty showers;86;82;Spotty showers;86;81;SW;11;75%;90%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A passing shower;89;78;A t-storm or two;88;76;ESE;5;73%;70%;7

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;89;80;A t-storm or two;91;79;S;7;72%;77%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;58;41;Spotty showers;60;47;W;10;80%;85%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;84;58;A t-storm in spots;82;58;SE;6;42%;55%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;86;80;A t-storm or two;88;80;S;9;69%;76%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Inc. clouds;68;54;A morning shower;66;46;W;13;73%;54%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;94;77;A shower in places;88;78;SSW;12;67%;73%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;61;46;Sun and some clouds;56;40;ESE;7;56%;0%;2

Montreal, Canada;Showers around;68;54;Morning showers;61;51;ENE;6;79%;100%;2

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;57;42;Afternoon rain;60;49;W;8;66%;87%;3

Mumbai, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;93;83;A thunderstorm;90;84;SW;11;78%;74%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;77;53;Clouds and sun, nice;79;55;NNE;6;58%;14%;7

New York, United States;Rain this afternoon;71;61;Showers and t-storms;71;58;NE;5;81%;84%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;91;66;Mostly sunny;88;64;W;9;42%;2%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;71;49;Increasing clouds;74;54;ENE;8;45%;2%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;77;52;Sunny and pleasant;78;54;NE;6;38%;1%;9

Oslo, Norway;Cool with rain;56;48;Warmer with some sun;67;48;SSW;7;50%;44%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A touch of rain;64;51;Rain tapering off;61;50;ENE;11;83%;96%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;84;79;Cloudy;84;79;ESE;6;79%;4%;4

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;88;78;A shower or t-storm;87;78;SW;4;82%;89%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm or two;88;76;Spotty showers;88;76;ENE;7;83%;88%;7

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;67;52;Partly sunny;72;53;SSW;8;50%;72%;6

Perth, Australia;Sunny and nice;73;52;Sunny and pleasant;77;53;NE;6;62%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of t-storms;91;79;A t-storm or two;92;77;SW;7;74%;71%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mainly cloudy;85;76;Mostly cloudy;88;76;SE;14;66%;57%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;96;75;Partly sunny;95;75;ESE;6;52%;30%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;71;49;Periods of sunshine;73;56;ESE;5;43%;70%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and beautiful;82;51;Increasing clouds;86;60;SSE;5;40%;1%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;73;52;Variable cloudiness;75;49;S;10;50%;29%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;75;57;Nice with sunshine;76;57;NE;9;62%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;85;75;Showers around;84;75;SE;10;68%;84%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;56;49;Showers around;56;46;E;7;58%;75%;4

Riga, Latvia;Rain and drizzle;64;50;A morning shower;63;49;SW;8;73%;56%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and warmer;81;69;Mostly sunny;86;72;N;5;66%;5%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;98;73;Plenty of sunshine;104;74;N;9;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;84;59;Sun and clouds;85;61;NW;7;45%;25%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny, cool;55;41;Rain and drizzle;59;50;SSE;7;59%;88%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;67;52;Partly cloudy;69;53;WSW;11;55%;2%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;82;66;Couple of t-storms;80;66;SW;4;76%;78%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;88;79;Sun and some clouds;89;78;ESE;10;70%;28%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;75;68;A t-storm in spots;76;67;WSW;4;96%;68%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;84;58;Clouds and sun;86;56;N;8;19%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;56;33;Partly sunny;58;34;E;2;48%;0%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A p.m. shower or two;85;76;E;7;79%;84%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;72;53;Rather cloudy;72;60;NW;8;50%;29%;7

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;63;48;Partly sunny;68;51;NNE;6;52%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine, pleasant;82;54;Thickening clouds;86;64;SSE;3;31%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Sunny and very warm;82;70;Spotty showers;77;70;ESE;11;67%;92%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, warm;93;84;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;82;SE;7;75%;50%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;75;56;A shower or t-storm;78;57;SSE;7;75%;67%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;77;A stray shower;87;78;E;14;71%;66%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of rain;64;49;Showers and t-storms;67;49;WSW;11;64%;62%;5

Sydney, Australia;More sun than clouds;66;53;Partly sunny;66;48;WNW;6;61%;5%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain this afternoon;83;77;Thunderstorms;89;79;ESE;7;79%;75%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Inc. clouds;58;45;Spotty showers;58;48;SW;6;83%;64%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler;76;65;Sunny and warmer;91;65;NNE;7;34%;2%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with sunshine;83;61;A morning shower;80;61;E;9;57%;53%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;92;66;Sunny;92;68;ENE;10;15%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;84;68;Sunshine and nice;85;69;NE;8;50%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and nice;85;65;Partly sunny;88;64;S;5;52%;42%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;77;59;A morning shower;77;61;E;8;40%;54%;9

Toronto, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;63;54;A few showers;63;52;NNW;8;84%;91%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;84;69;Mostly sunny;86;69;E;17;47%;7%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning out cloudy;88;68;An afternoon shower;85;64;N;8;45%;76%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;79;46;Cloudy with a shower;79;37;N;10;28%;41%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Variable clouds;63;46;Increasing clouds;66;50;WNW;5;52%;3%;6

Vienna, Austria;Thunderstorms;80;55;Partly sunny;76;60;SE;5;44%;18%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;97;77;A t-storm or two;94;77;WSW;5;65%;87%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and drizzle;71;56;A morning shower;66;44;W;11;71%;54%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Thunderstorms;86;55;Not as warm;74;53;ENE;10;49%;12%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Periods of rain;52;48;Spotty showers;54;49;SSE;11;83%;87%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy p.m. t-storms;87;79;A couple of t-storms;89;78;SW;5;74%;82%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;88;54;Mostly sunny;85;58;NE;4;37%;13%;9

