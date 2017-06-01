Torrential rain to continue lashing 19 cities and counties in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following three full days of extreme torrential rain battering most of Taiwan, there was no sign of a letup by Sunday night, with the Central Weather Bureau warning that 19 cities and counties could still fall victim to excessive rainfall.

While the three counties on the east coast, Yilan, Hualien and Taitung, were not included in the latest alert, that did not mean that those areas would be dry, forecasters said.

Residents should be on their guard against sudden precipitation, lightning, strong gusts of wind and flooding, the weather bureau said. Landslides and rockslides remained a possibility, according to the latest warnings.

In addition, parts of Nantou County and Kaohsiung City would see schools and offices remain closed on Monday. In Nantou, all of Renai Township would remain shuttered, while in Puli the Juntou Middle School and in Xinyi Township the Longhua and Tonglin elementary schools would be closed, reports said.

In Kaohsiung City, the mountain village of Namaxia and some parts of Taoyuan would keep offices and schools closed for the first day of the workweek.

The Central Weather Bureau predictions were valid until early Monday, reports said. The previous days of extreme rain caused bridges and roads to collapse and streets to flood from the north coast in New Taipei and Keelung to Pingtung at Taiwan’s southern tip. The damage has been compared to a typhoon, even though the recent days’ storms did not qualify as such.