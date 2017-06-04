BC-EU--BRITAIN-LONDON BRIDGE ATTACK,PACKAGEADVISORY, EU

Editors/news directors:

The following is an all formats package that The Associated Press is offering on the London Bridge area attack that killed at least killed seven people.

— BRITAIN-LONDON BRIDGE ATTACK — Prime Minister Theresa May is calling for tougher measures to contain Islamic extremism in Britain in the wake of an attack that killed seven people in a busy area of London. Officials say 48 other people have been hospitalized. May faces a general election Thursday. By Danica Kirka, Jill Lawless and Gregory Katz. SENT: 1,200 words, photos, video.

— BRITAIN-LONDON BRIDGE ATTACK-THE LATEST — Running version with latest developments. UPCOMING: Developing.

— EUROPE-ATTACKS-GLANCE — Some major attacks in Europe in recent years. SENT: 500 words, photos.

— TRUMP-LONDON BRIDGE — Trump points to travel ban after reports of London attacks. SENT: 400 words, photos.

