South Sudan's war leaves disabled, elderly at special risk

BENTIU, South Sudan (AP) — Human rights groups say that more than 1 million disabled people are vulnerable to the increasing violence of South Sudan's civil war.

According to a new report by Human Rights Watch, South Sudan's disabled and elderly are often unable to flee when clashes break out and are sometimes shot, hacked to death or burned alive.

The report says that disabled and older people are at much greater risk of starvation or abuse. It urged the U.N. and aid groups to do more to assist the vulnerable.

The World Health Organization says that as South Sudan's civil war moves into its fourth year, aid workers struggle to meet the needs of 1.9 million internally displaced people. An estimated 250,000 are disabled and living in U.N. sites across the country.