BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

PHILIPPINES-CASINO ATTACK — The lone suspect behind a deadly attack on a casino and shopping complex in Manila was a heavily indebted Filipino gambling addict, police say, bolstering their claim the assault was not terrorism-related. By Todd Pitman. SENT: 700 words, photos.

CAMBODIA-LOCAL ELECTIONS — Cambodians vote in local elections Sunday that could shake longtime ruler Hun Sen's grip on power. Prime Minister Hun Sen has repeatedly warned of civil war if his Cambodian People's Party loses the majority in city and village councils. By Sopheng Cheang. SENT: 380 words, photos. Polls close at 0800 GMT and first unofficial results expected after 1200 GMT.

JAPAN-MISSILE DRILL — A Japanese town has conducted an evacuation drill Sunday amid rising fear that a North Korean ballistic missile could hit Japanese soil. SENT: 140 words, photos.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

