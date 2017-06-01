Tiananmen activist Wang Dan to leave Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Tiananmen student leader Wang Dan (王丹) will leave Taiwan later this year after an eight-year stay, reports said Sunday, the 28th anniversary of China’s brutal crackdown on the democracy movement.

Wang, 48, told the Chinese-language Apple Daily that in his mind, Taiwan had grown from a vague and distant island mentioned in the textbooks of his youth to a second home, but that time had come to begin a new phase of his life and leave the country.

His first contact with Taiwan came at school when pupils were taught about the sights such as Sun Moon Lake and Alishan, and during the nineties songs and novels from the island became available, Wang said.

During the Tiananmen student movement in the spring of 1989, Wang used a pseudonym to write a poem which was set to music by Taiwanese singer-songwriter Tom Chang (張雨生).

It took until 1993, a week after Wang ended his first prison term, for the two to meet in Beijing, and the singer handed him the royalties for the song, the Apple Daily reported. Wang was soon sentenced to prison again and Chang died in a car crash in 1997 at the age of 31.

While studying at Harvard after 1998, Wang started reading Taiwanese news magazines and decided to focus his Ph.D. on a comparison between the island’s “White Terror” era of repression in the 1950s and the repression in China.

His first visit to Taiwan dates from 1999, and one year later he was invited to attend the first-ever transition of power on the island from the Kuomintang to the Democratic Progressive Party.

Since 2009, the Chinese democracy activist has been teaching at universities on the island, and he frequently visited the Sunflower Movement which occupied the Legislative Yuan in the spring of 2014.

Whether he ended up in the United States or in Great Britain or anywhere else, he would always remain in touch with Taiwan, Wang told the Apple Daily.