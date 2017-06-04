CWB issues torrential rain alert for 9 counties in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—After being swamped by unprecedented plum season rainfall the last three days, Taiwan is far from seeing sunny blue skies.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued an extreme torrential downpour alert Sunday morning for Yunlin County, and for mountainous areas in Nantou County, Chiayi County, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County.

Chances of heavy rains or torrential rain are still high, and islands including Penghu and Kinmen are also prone to occasional downpour.

Central Weather Bureau forecasts thunderstorms throughout Taiwan on June 4, 2017. (Photo courtesy of CWB)

The CWB alerted the public to be aware of flash floods, mudslides and even landslides caused by abrupt thunderstorms, strong winds, and the abrupt surge of river water levels.

Areas prone to extreme torrential rain include Yunlin County, Nantou County, Chiayi County, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County.

The CWB issued heavy rain alerts for Miaoli County, Taichung City, Hualien County and Taitung County.

Heavy rain is defined by the CWB as areas that accumulate more than 80 millimeters (mm) of rainfall volume within 24 hours, or record an hourly rainfall of above 40 mm.

Areas that record a rainfall of more than 200 mm within 24 hours or witness downpour of more than 100 mm within three hours, are defined by the bureau as being hit by extreme heavy rain.

Rainfall in most areas in Taiwan over the last few days, however, would fall under the torrential rain category, in which accumulated rainfall exceeded 350 mm within 24 hours.

Gukeng in Yunlin County and Zhushan in Nantou County, respectively recorded a rainfall of 390 mm and 371 mm as of 6:00 AM on Sunday.

In certain mountainous areas, recorded rainfall has reached the extreme torrential rain category phase, where total rainfall reached more than 500 mm.

For instance, Alishan Mountain recorded a phenomenal 600 mm of rainfall in a single day on Saturday.