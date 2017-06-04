Lynx, Suns and Fever all win

SEATTLE (AP) — Sylvia Fowles scored 26 points on 10-of-12 shooting while Rebekkah Brunson made 9 of 10 shots from the field and finished with 21 points as the Minnesota Lynx beat the Seattle Storm 100-77 on Saturday.

Lindsay Whalen added 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting and Seimone Augustus had 13 points for Minnesota (7-0). The Lynx have won 10 of 11 games against the Storm (4-2).

Crystal Langhorne and Alysha Clark scored 16 points apiece and combined to shoot 13 of 16 from the field for the Storm. The rest of the team shot 34 percent (16 of 47).

SUN 85, STARS 77

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Courtney Williams scored a career-best 23 points on 10-of-11 shooting as Connecticut beat winless San Antonio.

Williams also had 10 rebounds for the Sun (2-5). Alyssa Thomas added 18 points and seven assists and Jasmine Thomas had 13 points.

Kayla McBride scored 27 points to lead the Stars (0-7), who are off to the worst start in franchise history and haven't won at home since last July. Kelsey Plum, the No. 1 overall draft pick, made her first WNBA start and had eight points and seven assists.

FEVER 91, WINGS 85

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Candice Dupree scored 18 points while Briann January added 16 as they combined to make six free throws in the last 38.1 seconds in Indiana's victory over Dallas.

January also had seven assists for Indiana (3-4). Glory Johnson led the Wings (3-4) with 2 points and 13 rebounds.