  1. Home
  2. World

Pulisic goal gives US 1-1 tie vs Venezuela in exhibition

By JOHN COON , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/04 12:16

Venezuela's defender José Manuel Velázquez (6) scores against United States goalkeeper Tim Howard (1) in the first half during an inter

Venezuela's defender José Manuel Velázquez (6) scores against United States goalkeeper Tim Howard (1) in the first half during an inter

United States orward Clint Dempsey (8) controls the ball as Venezuela's José Manuel Velázquez, left, and Pablo Camacho (17) defend in t

Venezuela defender Rubert Quijada (4) heads the ball as United States forward Bobby Wood (9) defends during the first half of an intern

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Christian Pulisic scored early in the second half, defender John Brooks limped off with a leg injury and the United States struggled at the start of a 1-1 exhibition tie against Venezuela on Saturday night, a warmup for a pair of World Cup qualifiers next week.

Jose Manuel Velazquez put Venezuela ahead in the 29th minute, but the 18-year-old Pulisic tied it in the 61st with his fifth goal in 15 international appearances.

Brooks, who missed a pair of March qualifiers because of injuries, hobbled off in the 51st minute, rubbing the side of his right leg, and was replaced six minutes later by Matt Hedges.

Fourth in the final round of qualifying in North and Central America and the Caribbean, the U.S. plays Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday at Commerce City, Colorardo, then is at Mexico three days later.