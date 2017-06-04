Penguins-Predators Sum

|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0—1
|Nashville
|0
|3
|2—5
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 13 (Cole, Crosby), 2:46.
Second Period_2, Nashville, Josi 6 (Ekholm, Jarnkrok), 5:51 (pp). 3, Nashville, Gaudreau 2 (Watson, Josi), 6:33. 4, Nashville, Neal 6 (Josi, Arvidsson), 19:37.
Third Period_5, Nashville, Smith 1, 4:54. 6, Nashville, Ekholm 1 (Sissons, Jarnkrok), 13:10 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 6-13-9_28. Nashville 12-16-5_33.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 3; Nashville 2 of 3.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 5-1 (33 shots-28 saves). Nashville, Rinne 12-6 (28-27).
T_2:41.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Dan O'Halloran, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brad Kovachik, Brian Murphy.