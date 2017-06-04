  1. Home
Penguins-Predators Sum

By  Associated Press
2017/06/04 11:12
Pittsburgh 1 0 0—1
Nashville 0 3 2—5

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 13 (Cole, Crosby), 2:46.

Second Period_2, Nashville, Josi 6 (Ekholm, Jarnkrok), 5:51 (pp). 3, Nashville, Gaudreau 2 (Watson, Josi), 6:33. 4, Nashville, Neal 6 (Josi, Arvidsson), 19:37.

Third Period_5, Nashville, Smith 1, 4:54. 6, Nashville, Ekholm 1 (Sissons, Jarnkrok), 13:10 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 6-13-9_28. Nashville 12-16-5_33.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 3; Nashville 2 of 3.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 5-1 (33 shots-28 saves). Nashville, Rinne 12-6 (28-27).

T_2:41.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Dan O'Halloran, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brad Kovachik, Brian Murphy.