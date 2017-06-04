Johnson, Yedlin, Wood return to US lineup vs Venezuela

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Fabian Johnson, DeAndre Yedlin and Bobby Wood made their first appearances of the year for the United States in Saturday night's exhibition against Venezuela, a warmup for a pair of World Cup qualifiers.

All three missed March qualifiers because of injuries.

U.S. coach Bruce Arena picked a starting lineup that figures to be close to the one he uses in Thursday's qualifier against Trinidad and Tobago at Commerce City, Colorado.

Tim Howard was in goal, with Yedlin at right back, John Brooks and Geoff Cameron in central defense and Jorge Villafana at left back. Captain Michael Bradley was in defensive midfield and 18-year-old Christian Pulisic in central midfield, flanked by Darlington Nagbe on the right and Fabian Johnson on the left.

Clint Dempsey and Bobby Wood headed the attack. Dempsey is one shy of Landon Donovan's American record of 57 international goals.

Forward Jozy Altidore has not yet reported to camp for family reasons but is due to arrive ahead of the Trinidad match.