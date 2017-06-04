BC-SOC--Argentine Results

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/06/04 09:40
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Velez Sarsfield 0, Quilmes 0

Wednesday's Match

Atletico Tucuman 0, River Plate 3

Friday's Match

Sarmiento 1, Defensa y Justicia 0

Saturday's Matches

Godoy Cruz 0, Atletico Rafaela 2

Tigre 0, Velez Sarsfield 3

Temperley 2, Talleres 1

Rosario Central 0, Colon 0

Santa Fe 2, Newell's 1

Lanus 1, Estudiantes 0

Sunday's Matches

San Lorenzo vs. River Plate

Gimnasia vs. Banfield

Belgrano vs. Arsenal

Olimpo vs. Huracan

Atletico Tucuman vs. San Martin

Boca Juniors vs. Independiente

Monday's Match

Quilmes vs. Patronato Parana