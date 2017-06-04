BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Velez Sarsfield 0, Quilmes 0
|Wednesday's Match
Atletico Tucuman 0, River Plate 3
|Friday's Match
Sarmiento 1, Defensa y Justicia 0
|Saturday's Matches
Godoy Cruz 0, Atletico Rafaela 2
Tigre 0, Velez Sarsfield 3
Temperley 2, Talleres 1
Rosario Central 0, Colon 0
Santa Fe 2, Newell's 1
Lanus 1, Estudiantes 0
|Sunday's Matches
San Lorenzo vs. River Plate
Gimnasia vs. Banfield
Belgrano vs. Arsenal
Olimpo vs. Huracan
Atletico Tucuman vs. San Martin
Boca Juniors vs. Independiente
|Monday's Match
Quilmes vs. Patronato Parana