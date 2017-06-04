Kerevi, Phipps ruled out of Wallabies squad for June tests

SYDNEY (AP) — Injured center Samu Kerevi and scrumhalf Nick Phipps have been ruled out of Australia's squad for rugby tests this month against Fiji, Scotland and Italy.

Kerevi injured his ankle in the Queensland Reds' loss to the Blues in Apia, Samoa on Friday and Phipps, a 52-cap veteran, also has an ankle injury.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has drafted in Jake Gordon — the 9th uncapped player in the 34-man squad — as cover for the halfbacks and recalled veteran midfielder Rob Horne to replace Kerevi.

The Wallabies were assembling in Melbourne on Sunday to prepare for next Saturday's test against Fiji.

"Jake was involved in our camp in Canberra earlier this year and has really stepped up for the Waratahs in Super Rugby," Cheika said. "He's another uncapped player but it will be good to expose him to the test environment.

"Rob has been a strong leader in our Wallabies environment and his experience will be invaluable in this relatively inexperienced squad."