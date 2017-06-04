WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL

CARDIFF, Wales — Cristiano Ronaldo caps his greatest year by helping Real Madrid become the first Champions League holder to retain its title, showcasing his enduring lethal scoring qualities in a 4-1 victory over Juventus. Ronaldo is also the first player in the 25 seasons of the Champions League era to score in three finals. By Rob Harris. SENT: 800 words, photos.

— With:

— Champions League Final-Zidane — Another major trophy in Zidane's young coaching career. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 430 words, photos.

TEN--FRENCH OPEN

PARIS — Juan Martin del Potro fritters away four chances to claim a gripping opening set against No. 1 Andy Murray at the French Open, and soon enough his first appearance since 2012 at Roland Garros is over entirely. The 2015 champion in Paris, Stan Wawrinka, joins Murray in the fourth round. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 780 words, photos.

— With:

— French Open-Asian Match — Nishikori falters against Chung in all-Asian match. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 280 words, photos.

CRI--SRI LANKA-SOUTH AFRICA

LONDON — Hashim Amla sets up top-ranked South Africa and legspinner Imran Tahir finishes off their 96-run win over Sri Lanka to open their Champions Trophy account. By Sam Johnston. SENT: 560 words, photos.

— With:

— Champions Trophy-Malinga — Lasith Malinga makes welcome return to ODIs for Sri Lanka. By Sam Johnston. SENT: 290 words, photos.

SAI--AMERICA'S CUP

Two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA sails a masterful race on Bermuda's Great Sound to beat Emirates Team New Zealand and earn a bonus point in the 35th America's Cup match that starts in two weeks. By Bernie Wilson. SENT: 700 words.

GLF--MEMORIAL

DUBLIN, Ohio — Daniel Summerhays shoots a 4-under 68 that takes him from a five-shot deficit to a three-shot lead in the Memorial. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 530 words, photos.

GLF--US OPEN-MICKELSON

DUBLIN, Ohio — Phil Mickelson says he will miss the U.S. Open for the first time in 24 years to attend his oldest daughter's high school graduation in California. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 620 words, photos.

HKN--STANLEY CUP

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — The Pittsburgh Penguins are up 2-0 entering Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. But Nashville is 7-1 at home this postseason. By Teresa M. Walker. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts shortly.

OTHER STORIES:

— CAR--IndyCar-Detroit — Graham Rahal wins 1st of 2 Detroit Grand Prix IndyCar races. SENT: 310 words, photos.

— GLF--LPGA Tour — Jutanugarn takes No. 1 spot; Creamer, Kim lead in New Jersey. SENT: 290 words, photos.

