  1. Home
  2. World

Volquez throws no-hitter, Marlins top Diamondbacks 3-0

By TIM REYNOLDS , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2017/06/04 06:53

Miami Marlins' Edinson Volquez delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday,

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edinson Volquez (36) grimaces as pitching coach Juan Nieves, rear, looks on after Volquez collided with

Arizona Diamondbacks' Reymond Fuentes (14) collides with Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edinson Volquez (36) after Volquez tagged first

Arizona Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt (44) argues a call with home plate umpire Bill Miller after striking out during the first inning

Arizona Diamondbacks' Randall Delgado delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday,

MIAMI (AP) — Edinson Volquez has thrown the sixth no-hitter in Miami Marlins history, facing the minimum 27 batters and beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0 on Saturday.

Volquez (2-7) struck out 10, and the two baserunners who reached on walks were erased by double plays. He needed 98 pitches, the last of those striking out Chris Owings to complete the masterpiece.

It's the first no-hitter in the majors this season, and the first time Arizona was no-hit since the Marlins' Anibal Sanchez threw one on Sept. 6, 2006.

Volquez was nearly knocked out of the game after only three pitches, when he collided with Diamondback leadoff man Rey Fuentes as he covered first and rolled his ankle.