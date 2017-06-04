Champions League Titles

|Twelve
Real Madrid (Spain)
|Seven
AC Milan (Italy)
|Five
Liverpool (England)
Bayern Munich (Germany)
Barcelona (Spain)
|Four
Ajax (Netherlands)
|Three
Manchester United (England)
Inter Milan (Italy)
|Two
Benfica (Portugal)
Juventus (Italy)
Nottingham Forest (England)
Porto (Portugal)
|One
Celtic (Scotland)
Feyenoord (Netherlands)
Aston Villa (England)
Hamburg (Germany)
Steaua Bucharest (Romania)
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)
Red Star Belgrade (Yugoslavia)
Marseille (France)
Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
Chelsea (England)