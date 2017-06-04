Afghan man, Russian boy die at German refugee home

BERLIN (AP) — Police say that an Afghan man fatally wounded a boy from Russia at a home for asylum-seekers in southern Germany, then died after being shot by officers who had been called to the scene.

The dpa news agency reports that there is no immediate information on what led to Saturday's incident in Arnschwang, near Regensburg.

The 41-year-old Afghan man also seriously injured the mother of his 5-year-old victim, but she survived. The boy's older brother witnessed the scene and was suffering from shock.