The Latest: Flights resume after plane goes off Texas runway

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Latest on an American Airlines plane that veered off of the runway at the San Antonio airport (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

Flights have resumed at the San Antonio airport about four hours after operations were suspended because an American Airlines plane got stuck in the mud.

San Antonio International Airport spokeswoman Evelynn Bailey says the plane is still stuck, but the airport got approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to open a second commercial runway that was closed for scheduled construction. The runway with the stuck plane remains closed.

Flights were suspended at about 9:45 a.m. Saturday after American Airlines Flight 2214 veered off the edge of the runway during takeoff. Bailey said airport operations resumed at 1:35 p.m.

The airport says the incident caused several delays and cancellations.

Passengers aboard the stuck plane were bused back to the terminal.

FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford says FAA investigators are on the scene.

___

11:35 a.m.

Authorities say an American Airlines plane veered off of a runway at the San Antonio airport during takeoff and is stuck in the mud.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says American Airlines Flight 2214 veered off the edge of the runway at San Antonio International Airport Saturday morning shortly after beginning its takeoff roll.

He says no injuries have been reported on the Boeing 737.

Lunsford says commercial flights at the airport have been suspended until the aircraft can be removed.

Lunsford says FAA investigators are on their way to the site and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

The flight was headed to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.