2 tourists injured, 1 missing after Puerto Rico plane crash

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Two tourists and a pilot have been injured after a small plane crashed off Puerto Rico's north coast. A third tourist is still missing.

The director of rescue at the island's emergency management agency said scuba divers have been dispatched to the plane crash. Nino Correa said four people apparently were aboard.

The plane crashed Saturday afternoon near a crowded beach in the community of Pinones east of the capital, San Juan. Several people swam to the crash to help save those aboard before a fire erupted at the site.

Authorities said they did not immediately have further details. Witnesses told reporters that one of the tourists injured is a young girl who apparently was traveling with her parents.