Nadal, Djokovic headline full French Open schedule on Sunday

A quick look at the French Open:

SATURDAY'S WINNERS

Seeded winners in the men's third round: No. 1 Andy Murray, No. 3 Stan Wawrinka, No. 7 Marin Cilic.

Seeded winners in the women's third round: No. 3 Simona Halep, No. 11 Caroline Wozniacki, No. 21 Carla Suarez Navarro, No. 28 Caroline Garcia.

SATURDAY'S LOSERS

Seeded losers in the men's third round: No. 22 Pablo Cuevas, No. 28 Fabio Fognini, No. 29 Juan Martin del Potro.

Seeded losers in the women's third round: No. 9 Agnieszka Radwanska, No. 14 Elena Vesnina, No. 26 Daria Kasatkina.

RAIN SUSPENSIONS

Because of a downpour, play was suspended for the day in the early evening. Three men's singles matches were halted in progress; four women's matches never got started.

STAT OF THE DAY

1994 — The last time three French women reached the fourth round at Roland Garros. This year, Garcia, Alize Cornet and Kristina Mladenovic made it.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"His grunt, it's a very manly grunt." — Murray, joking after his victory over del Potro.

LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY

Matches involving Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic highlight a packed Day 8 schedule created by all of the rain postponements. If Nadal (against No. 17 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain on Court Suzanne Lenglen) and Djokovic (against No. 19 Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain on Court Philippe Chatrier) win, they would each tie Roger Federer for the most French Open quarterfinal berths in the professional era with 11. Defending champion Djokovic and nine-time champion Nadal would also move closer to a head-to-head semifinal showdown. Other fourth-round men's matches are No. 5 Milos Raonic vs. No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta, and No. 6 Dominic Thiem vs. 65th-ranked Horacio Zeballos. Three third-round men's matches are scheduled to resume: No. 8 Kei Nishikori against Hyeon Chung, No. 15 Gael Monfils against No. 24 Richard Gasquet, and No. 21 John Isner against Karen Khachanov. The women's slate is also a mix of third- and fourth-rounders. Meetings for quarterfinal spots include seven-time major champion Venus Williams against No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky, former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki against 2009 French Open champion Svetlana Kuznetsova, and defending champion Garbine Muguruza against No. 13 Mladenovic.

