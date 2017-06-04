40-1 outsider wins English derby, beating 2 Frankel colts

EPSOM, England (AP) — Wings Of Eagles caused a huge 40-1 upset in the English Derby at Epsom to propel jockey Padraig Beggy into the limelight on Saturday.

The result looked like going with the form book as Cliffs Of Moher just got the better of the two colts of unbeaten Frankel — 7-2 favorite Cracksman and Eminent — inside the final furlong.

But that was not taking into account Wings Of Eagles, who provided O'Brien with a sixth Derby winner. It was Beggy's first ride in the race.