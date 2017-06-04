The Latest: Cher attends ex-husband Gregg Allman's funeral

MACON, Georgia (AP) — The Latest on the funeral of Gregg Allman (all times local):

2 p.m.

Thousands of fans are lining the streets of Macon, Georgia, on Saturday for the funeral of music legend Gregg Allman.

The Southern rocker is being laid to rest near the grave of his brother Duane, in the same Rose Hill Cemetery where members of the Allman Brothers Band once wrote songs amid the tombstones.

Allman's Saturday afternoon funeral ceremony was private and held in a small chapel. Mourners included Allman's ex-wife, Cher. Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter also said he would attend, honoring The Allman Brothers Band keyboardist who drew large crowds to his 1976 presidential campaign events.

Gregg Allman died May 27 at the age of 69 in Savannah, Georgia.

___

9 a.m.

Legions of fans are expected to line the streets as music legend Greg Allman is carried to his final resting place at a cemetery in Macon, Georgia.

The Saturday afternoon service is private, with only about 100 mourners expected to fill a small chapel downtown. They will include former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who confirmed Friday that he'll be among those in attendance.

But police say they'll close several downtown streets as they expect a crush of fans to gather as Allman's body is taken from the chapel to be buried near his late brother, guitarist Duane Allman. Their group, The Allman Brothers Band, began its rise to fame in the central Georgia city 90 miles south of Atlanta.

Gregg Allman died May 27 in Savannah, Georgia, at age 69.