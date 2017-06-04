Gunman attacks bar in northern Mexico, 6 killed, 22 hurt

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities say a gunman attacked a group of people at a bar in northern Mexico, killing six and wounding 22 others.

A statement from the Chihuahua state prosecutor's office said the attack was carried out early Saturday in Ciudad Cuauhtemoc after the assailant arrived in a car.

The authorities are trying to determine who is responsible for the assault.

The border state of Chihuahua has seen an increase in violence this year. According to official figures, 484 people have been slain in Chihuahua state during the first four months of this year compared with 306 during the same period in 2016.