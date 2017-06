LONDON (AP) — South Africa has beaten Sri Lanka by 96 runs in a Champions Trophy Group B match at The Oval:

___

South Africa 299-6 in 50 overs (Hashim Amla 103, Faf du Plessis 75; Nuwan Pradeep 2-54), def. Sri Lanka 203 in 41.3 overs (Upul Tharanga 57, Kusal Perera 44 not out; Imran Tahir 4-27), by 96 runs