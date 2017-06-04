Suit involving imprisoned ex-MLB player settled for $575,000

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Four young women who alleged former Major League Baseball player Chad Curtis inappropriately touched them have settled their federal lawsuit against a school district in western Michigan for $575,000.

The settlement with the Lakewood Public Schools and its board of education was announced last week. The Grand Rapids Press (http://bit.ly/2rQuUBv ) obtained details through a Freedom of Information request.

The women allege Curtis inappropriately touched them when they attended Lakewood High in Barry County. He was a volunteer coach in the weight room. Curtis was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in 2013 and is in prison.

The settlement doesn't include claims against the 48-year-old Curtis. He is representing himself in the civil lawsuit.

Curtis played for six teams, including the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees.

