75 years after Midway, US Navy hero honored in NY hometown

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A U.S. Navy pilot who historians consider among the unsung heroes of World War II will be recognized in his hometown on the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Midway.

C. Wade McClusky Jr. received scant attention at the time for pressing on with his squadron's bombing run at Midway despite running low on fuel. His squadron's sinking of two of the four aircraft carriers the Japanese lost at Midway is considered to be pivotal to a U.S. victory that changed the course of the war in the Pacific.

A clay model of a planned bronze statue of McClusky is being unveiled Sunday in his hometown of Buffalo, New York, as part of a new public memorial dedicated to local war heroes.

McClusky died in 1976.