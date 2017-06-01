Taiwan’s Nantou County to close schools and offices Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With extreme torrential rain expected to continue across much of the island Sunday, Nantou County was one of the first areas where schools and offices would remain closed for the day.

In many other areas, a decision had not yet been reached by Saturday evening, or could be taken by local governments depending on the local situation.

Conditions were right to keep offices and schools shut Sunday in Taoyuan City’s Heping area and in the Kaohsiung City districts of Liugui, Taoyuan, Jiaxian, Maolin and Namaxia, the central government said.

While New Taipei City officially did not announce a decision to close or open offices and schools, flexibility was allowed, and more announcements could be made later Saturday evening or Sunday morning, reports said.

The city’s coastal areas were among the hardest hit Friday, with many roads interrupted by landslides or floods. The New Taipei City and Nantou County governments came under fire for being too slow in reaching decisions, with children and parents already on their way to school when the order to close them down was announced.

After the north was severely hit by the “plum rain” storm on Friday, the rains moved south to the counties of Yunlin, Nantou, Chiayi and Kaohsiung Saturday morning, but by Saturday evening, Taipei City and New Taipei City were again included in the extreme torrential rain alerts.

Saturday was a working day and a school day as compensation for the extra day off during the previous weekend’s Dragon Boat Festival.

By Saturday noon, the rains had caused two deaths, five injured and one disappeared, official figures showed.