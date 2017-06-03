Cosby accuser calm and focused as trial nears, friends say

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in suburban Philadelphia in a sexual assault case that will largely rest on the testimony of one woman: Andrea Constand.

Friends describe the 44-year-old Constand as upbeat, calm and focused ahead of the trial.

She met Cosby when she worked for the women's basketball team at Temple University, the actor-comedian's alma mater. Constand says Cosby drugged and molested her in 2004. He says the encounter was consensual.

The 79-year-old former TV star could get 10 years in prison if convicted.