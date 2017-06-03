Indian PM, French leader talk climate in Paris

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is meeting with the prime minister of India, a critical player in the Paris climate accord, as world governments begin to adjust to the U.S. decision to withdraw.

Macron greeted Prime Minister Nahendra Modi on Saturday with a bear hug in the courtyard of the presidential Elysee Palace ahead of a meeting and working lunch.

The decision by President Donald Trump to exit the climate accord reverberated around the world. During visits last week to Spain and Berlin — ahead of the U.S. announcement — Modi expressed his commitment to the accord. But France hopes to get a clear confirmation that India, the world's fourth-largest producer of greenhouse gas, will fulfill its commitment and send a strong signal to the international community.