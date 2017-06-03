Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, June 3, 2017

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;77;SSW;7;82%;91%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;99;84;Sunny and less humid;99;83;NW;13;42%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;92;66;Mostly sunny;94;65;WNW;9;29%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Becoming cloudy;80;66;A t-storm around;76;63;WSW;6;64%;47%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;73;56;Clouds and sun;65;54;SW;13;62%;36%;6

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;63;48;Rain and drizzle;60;46;SW;6;70%;83%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as warm;87;68;Nice with sunshine;89;67;SSE;8;27%;6%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, warm;85;64;An afternoon shower;86;49;WNW;12;29%;44%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy;67;65;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;65;SW;4;86%;72%;3

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;87;65;A t-storm in spots;83;66;NE;6;58%;44%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;59;47;Mostly sunny;59;46;E;5;69%;52%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;102;73;Plenty of sunshine;105;76;WNW;12;16%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;95;75;A shower or t-storm;95;75;SSW;6;61%;66%;9

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;87;70;A p.m. t-storm;86;70;WSW;9;66%;66%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;96;80;A t-storm or two;91;80;WSW;8;73%;86%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny intervals;80;65;Showers and t-storms;75;64;ENE;9;70%;88%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;82;61;Clouds and sun;88;66;ENE;9;28%;0%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;84;61;A t-storm in spots;86;64;ESE;7;52%;44%;7

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;79;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;66;49;WNW;9;90%;60%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Decreasing clouds;69;51;Cloudy with a shower;64;49;SE;7;78%;73%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;83;62;Mostly sunny, nice;83;60;ESE;10;63%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partial sunshine;85;63;Showers and t-storms;82;60;NW;14;56%;77%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;73;52;Partly sunny;68;50;WNW;8;53%;23%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A heavy thunderstorm;82;61;A t-storm in spots;80;55;SE;8;67%;42%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Lots of sun, humid;83;57;A p.m. t-storm;86;59;NW;8;40%;61%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Inc. clouds;61;48;Partly sunny;62;43;S;6;80%;0%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable cloudiness;86;64;A shower in the a.m.;87;64;WNW;5;37%;61%;7

Busan, South Korea;Nice with some sun;76;60;Partly sunny, nice;77;61;NW;7;50%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;93;71;Sunny and very warm;98;72;NE;9;24%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Spotty p.m. showers;67;51;Clouds and sun;65;46;SSE;5;52%;1%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;83;71;A t-storm in spots;84;72;SE;4;63%;66%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;104;85;Turning out cloudy;103;85;SSW;7;50%;36%;10

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;86;68;Partly sunny;86;59;WSW;10;54%;36%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Heavy a.m. t-storms;87;80;Heavy thunderstorms;86;80;SW;8;82%;92%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;62;52;Rain and drizzle;62;50;W;7;85%;55%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and breezy;82;75;Sunshine;83;76;NW;14;78%;1%;11

Dallas, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;83;70;Showers and t-storms;84;70;SSE;5;68%;77%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Nice with some sun;85;72;Some sun, a shower;87;71;S;9;72%;51%;6

Delhi, India;Sunny and hot;111;86;Hazy sun and hot;113;89;WSW;14;20%;1%;11

Denver, United States;A t-storm in spots;76;51;Partly sunny;84;55;SSE;7;40%;25%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;94;82;A thunderstorm;95;83;SSE;11;66%;66%;5

Dili, East Timor;Overcast;90;77;Thunderstorms;84;74;ESE;6;82%;93%;3

Dublin, Ireland;A stray t-shower;62;46;A thundershower;61;48;SW;14;70%;88%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clearing, very hot;98;72;Showers around;86;65;NNE;8;33%;64%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, warm;82;66;Sunny and pleasant;77;65;WSW;13;62%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rather cloudy, hot;107;84;Very hot;105;85;S;9;44%;14%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;77;45;Sunny and nice;77;45;ENE;4;51%;2%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;87;74;ESE;5;65%;64%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Warmer;57;37;Cloudy and cool;56;44;SE;9;50%;41%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;78;Heavy p.m. t-storms;92;79;SW;9;79%;85%;9

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm or two;92;81;A t-storm in spots;90;82;SSE;9;75%;76%;9

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;87;74;A stray shower;87;74;NE;17;56%;47%;12

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;103;79;A p.m. t-storm;95;78;W;8;59%;81%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunlit and very hot;111;82;Very hot;114;85;NE;12;20%;1%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;82;66;Partly sunny, nice;77;64;NE;11;58%;60%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;77;A t-storm or two;90;76;ESE;5;70%;67%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;100;77;Sunny and very warm;96;77;N;12;43%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Turning sunny, nice;71;38;Plenty of sunshine;68;38;S;5;43%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;98;62;Very hot;96;61;NNW;6;12%;2%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine;95;84;Hazy sunshine;96;85;WSW;12;61%;1%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;65;Partly sunny;90;67;SSW;6;56%;36%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;109;82;Sunny and very warm;108;81;NNW;8;11%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Plenty of sunshine;67;41;Partly sunny;75;60;SSE;7;31%;3%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Sun and some clouds;88;80;A t-storm in spots;89;81;ENE;15;67%;64%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;88;70;Mostly sunny;90;71;W;4;60%;33%;7

Kolkata, India;Strong thunderstorms;99;83;Sunny and hot;103;84;S;11;58%;23%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower;93;76;Couple of t-storms;93;76;E;5;76%;76%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Sun and some clouds;56;32;Partly sunny;56;31;ENE;11;55%;44%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain and a t-storm;86;76;A t-storm in spots;89;78;SW;7;71%;72%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;71;63;Mostly sunny;71;63;SSE;8;68%;45%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;71;60;Sunny, breezy, nice;72;59;NNW;15;52%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Not as warm;67;48;A stray t-shower;65;52;SW;12;58%;67%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;80;61;Low clouds, then sun;80;61;S;6;59%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Sunshine, pleasant;86;71;Sunshine and nice;85;71;SE;6;67%;1%;6

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;86;62;Some sun, a t-storm;80;53;N;7;55%;68%;8

Male, Maldives;Some brightening;86;81;Spotty showers;84;81;SW;10;79%;85%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A few showers;89;77;A shower in the a.m.;91;77;E;6;67%;66%;7

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;89;80;Heavy p.m. t-storms;90;79;SSW;8;77%;86%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;58;40;Clouds and sun;58;44;NW;7;72%;25%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;81;54;A t-storm in spots;82;61;NE;6;33%;64%;15

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;85;79;Spotty showers;85;79;SE;9;69%;70%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;61;38;Inc. clouds;68;55;SSE;7;52%;63%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower in the p.m.;95;78;Mostly sunny, nice;89;79;SSW;13;60%;61%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds, a shower;60;49;Partly sunny;61;47;SSE;7;77%;0%;2

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;63;49;Rain and drizzle;66;53;E;1;65%;88%;4

Moscow, Russia;Spotty showers;50;38;Turning cloudy, cool;57;43;W;10;55%;30%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly cloudy;93;83;A t-storm or two;90;82;S;11;80%;81%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;82;56;A shower in the a.m.;77;53;NE;6;64%;62%;7

New York, United States;Clouds, then sun;74;58;An afternoon shower;71;63;SSE;7;50%;66%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunlit and very warm;91;66;Mostly sunny;90;65;WNW;7;39%;5%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;68;46;Nice with sunshine;69;49;ENE;9;43%;0%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;75;54;Mostly sunny, nice;77;52;NNE;5;43%;1%;9

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy with a shower;59;48;Rain at times;60;50;S;5;76%;83%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;65;46;Rain and drizzle;61;50;E;8;77%;80%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;84;79;Partial sunshine;84;79;ESE;7;76%;3%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;87;75;Couple of t-storms;86;75;NNW;5;82%;82%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;87;75;Spotty showers;87;75;E;7;80%;77%;10

Paris, France;A little rain;69;49;Periods of sun;69;54;NNE;6;53%;20%;6

Perth, Australia;Sun and some clouds;73;53;Sunny and nice;73;52;E;8;71%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Heavy p.m. t-storms;93;77;A thunderstorm;93;79;SW;7;71%;78%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds, nice;87;76;Mainly cloudy;88;76;SE;16;69%;34%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partial sunshine;94;75;A t-storm in spots;96;76;ESE;5;50%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;More sun than clouds;83;61;Showers and t-storms;71;50;WNW;10;67%;64%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and pleasant;79;50;Sunny and beautiful;81;52;S;7;43%;2%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A couple of showers;72;52;A few showers;74;51;SSW;9;58%;70%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;78;60;Mostly sunny, nice;75;57;SW;9;62%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A passing shower;85;75;Spotty showers;85;76;SE;10;75%;84%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers around;56;48;Afternoon showers;57;48;E;9;65%;83%;3

Riga, Latvia;Sunny intervals;60;46;Rain and drizzle;66;53;ESE;4;54%;84%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A passing shower;75;65;Sunny and warmer;82;69;N;4;72%;3%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;97;74;Plenty of sunshine;102;75;N;7;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;85;58;Partly sunny, nice;84;58;S;6;48%;9%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, cold;49;39;Warmer;55;39;WSW;10;45%;5%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;65;54;Partly cloudy;66;52;W;15;58%;3%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;80;66;A shower or t-storm;82;66;SSE;5;68%;80%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;87;79;A shower in places;87;80;ESE;9;76%;66%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;76;67;A t-storm in spots;76;67;WSW;5;98%;68%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;85;60;Partly sunny, nice;86;59;N;9;17%;7%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;57;32;Mostly sunny;57;30;ESE;2;51%;7%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;85;75;A t-storm in spots;85;75;E;6;79%;68%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;72;54;Sunny and pleasant;73;53;NNW;11;51%;1%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;63;48;Partly sunny;63;47;ENE;5;59%;26%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and nice;80;59;An afternoon shower;84;59;W;6;29%;51%;9

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny, warm;84;68;Partly sunny;82;70;E;11;41%;2%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Warm with some sun;94;81;A t-storm or two;92;79;SE;8;75%;61%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy p.m. t-storm;79;60;A t-storm in spots;77;57;SSE;8;74%;55%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;85;79;A shower in spots;86;78;E;14;73%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;60;49;A bit of rain;60;48;SSE;7;73%;87%;3

Sydney, Australia;A shower;65;55;Mostly sunny;66;50;SW;8;66%;11%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;75;Thunderstorms;86;78;ENE;9;86%;90%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Warmer;55;44;Cloudy;59;48;E;6;55%;75%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hot with some sun;98;68;Spotty showers;81;65;SSE;7;48%;63%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;84;55;Mostly sunny, nice;79;60;NE;8;43%;56%;8

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;90;63;Sunny and pleasant;89;66;NE;10;18%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and beautiful;83;68;Sunny and pleasant;83;68;NNE;9;54%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;84;65;Mostly sunny;83;66;ENE;5;55%;39%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;78;61;A shower in the p.m.;77;60;SW;9;37%;59%;8

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;67;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;53;NE;10;85%;78%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;87;70;Plenty of sunshine;86;70;E;13;46%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and warmer;89;64;Partly sunny, nice;87;67;ENE;8;43%;8%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer;79;44;Mostly sunny;78;46;NNE;7;31%;5%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;63;47;A stray shower;64;46;ESE;5;53%;42%;6

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, humid;83;63;Showers and t-storms;80;57;WNW;10;59%;75%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;97;78;A t-storm in spots;95;77;W;6;56%;71%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;63;41;Rain and drizzle;71;55;SSE;6;45%;81%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;71;51;Rain and a t-storm;82;54;W;10;49%;74%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;52;43;Spotty showers;51;44;SSE;18;78%;94%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy a.m. t-storms;93;79;A t-storm or two;90;79;WSW;6;71%;78%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;84;51;Mostly sunny;82;53;NE;5;31%;20%;9

