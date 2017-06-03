Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, June 3, 2017

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;SSW;11;82%;91%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;37;29;Sunny and less humid;37;29;NW;21;42%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;33;19;Mostly sunny;35;19;WNW;14;29%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Becoming cloudy;27;19;A t-storm around;25;17;WSW;10;64%;47%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;23;13;Clouds and sun;18;12;SW;20;62%;36%;6

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;17;9;Rain and drizzle;15;8;SW;9;70%;83%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as warm;30;20;Nice with sunshine;32;20;SSE;12;27%;6%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, warm;30;18;An afternoon shower;30;10;WNW;19;29%;44%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy;20;18;Mostly sunny, warmer;24;18;SW;6;86%;72%;3

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;31;19;A t-storm in spots;28;19;NE;9;58%;44%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;15;8;Mostly sunny;15;8;E;9;69%;52%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;39;23;Plenty of sunshine;41;24;WNW;19;16%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;35;24;A shower or t-storm;35;24;SSW;10;61%;66%;9

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;31;21;A p.m. t-storm;30;21;WSW;15;66%;66%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;35;27;A t-storm or two;33;27;WSW;13;73%;86%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny intervals;27;18;Showers and t-storms;24;18;ENE;14;70%;88%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;Clouds and sun;31;19;ENE;15;28%;0%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;29;16;A t-storm in spots;30;18;ESE;11;52%;44%;7

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;26;16;Rain, a thunderstorm;19;9;WNW;15;90%;60%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Decreasing clouds;20;11;Cloudy with a shower;18;9;SE;11;78%;73%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;28;17;Mostly sunny, nice;29;16;ESE;16;63%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partial sunshine;30;17;Showers and t-storms;28;15;NW;23;56%;77%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;23;11;Partly sunny;20;10;WNW;12;53%;23%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A heavy thunderstorm;28;16;A t-storm in spots;27;13;SE;13;67%;42%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Lots of sun, humid;28;14;A p.m. t-storm;30;15;NW;12;40%;61%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Inc. clouds;16;9;Partly sunny;16;6;S;9;80%;0%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable cloudiness;30;18;A shower in the a.m.;30;18;WNW;8;37%;61%;7

Busan, South Korea;Nice with some sun;24;16;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;NW;11;50%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;34;22;Sunny and very warm;36;22;NE;14;24%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Spotty p.m. showers;20;11;Clouds and sun;18;8;SSE;8;52%;1%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;22;A t-storm in spots;29;22;SE;6;63%;66%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;40;29;Turning out cloudy;39;30;SSW;12;50%;36%;10

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;30;20;Partly sunny;30;15;WSW;16;54%;36%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Heavy a.m. t-storms;30;27;Heavy thunderstorms;30;27;SW;12;82%;92%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;17;11;Rain and drizzle;16;10;W;12;85%;55%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and breezy;28;24;Sunshine;28;24;NW;22;78%;1%;11

Dallas, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;28;21;Showers and t-storms;29;21;SSE;8;68%;77%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Nice with some sun;29;22;Some sun, a shower;31;22;S;15;72%;51%;6

Delhi, India;Sunny and hot;44;30;Hazy sun and hot;45;32;WSW;22;20%;1%;11

Denver, United States;A t-storm in spots;25;11;Partly sunny;29;13;SSE;10;40%;25%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;35;28;A thunderstorm;35;28;SSE;17;66%;66%;5

Dili, East Timor;Overcast;32;25;Thunderstorms;29;23;ESE;10;82%;93%;3

Dublin, Ireland;A stray t-shower;16;8;A thundershower;16;9;SW;22;70%;88%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clearing, very hot;37;22;Showers around;30;18;NNE;13;33%;64%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, warm;28;19;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;WSW;21;62%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rather cloudy, hot;42;29;Very hot;40;29;S;15;44%;14%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;25;7;Sunny and nice;25;7;ENE;6;51%;2%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ESE;8;65%;64%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Warmer;14;3;Cloudy and cool;13;7;SE;14;50%;41%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;26;Heavy p.m. t-storms;33;26;SW;14;79%;85%;9

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm or two;33;27;A t-storm in spots;32;28;SSE;14;75%;76%;9

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;30;23;A stray shower;30;23;NE;27;56%;47%;12

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;39;26;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;W;12;59%;81%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunlit and very hot;44;28;Very hot;46;29;NE;19;20%;1%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;28;19;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;NE;18;58%;60%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;25;A t-storm or two;32;24;ESE;8;70%;67%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;38;25;Sunny and very warm;36;25;N;19;43%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Turning sunny, nice;22;3;Plenty of sunshine;20;3;S;9;43%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;37;16;Very hot;36;16;NNW;10;12%;2%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine;35;29;Hazy sunshine;36;29;WSW;19;61%;1%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;18;Partly sunny;32;19;SSW;9;56%;36%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;43;28;Sunny and very warm;42;27;NNW;12;11%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Plenty of sunshine;20;5;Partly sunny;24;16;SSE;11;31%;3%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Sun and some clouds;31;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;ENE;24;67%;64%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;31;21;Mostly sunny;32;22;W;7;60%;33%;7

Kolkata, India;Strong thunderstorms;37;29;Sunny and hot;40;29;S;17;58%;23%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower;34;25;Couple of t-storms;34;25;E;9;76%;76%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Sun and some clouds;14;0;Partly sunny;13;0;ENE;18;55%;44%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Rain and a t-storm;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SW;12;71%;72%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;21;17;Mostly sunny;21;17;SSE;14;68%;45%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;22;15;Sunny, breezy, nice;22;15;NNW;24;52%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Not as warm;20;9;A stray t-shower;18;11;SW;20;58%;67%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;27;16;Low clouds, then sun;27;16;S;10;59%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Sunshine, pleasant;30;21;Sunshine and nice;30;22;SE;10;67%;1%;6

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;30;17;Some sun, a t-storm;26;12;N;11;55%;68%;8

Male, Maldives;Some brightening;30;27;Spotty showers;29;27;SW;16;79%;85%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A few showers;32;25;A shower in the a.m.;33;25;E;9;67%;66%;7

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;31;27;Heavy p.m. t-storms;32;26;SSW;13;77%;86%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;15;4;Clouds and sun;15;7;NW;12;72%;25%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;27;12;A t-storm in spots;28;16;NE;10;33%;64%;15

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;29;26;Spotty showers;29;26;SE;14;69%;70%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;16;3;Inc. clouds;20;13;SSE;12;52%;63%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower in the p.m.;35;26;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;SSW;21;60%;61%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds, a shower;16;9;Partly sunny;16;8;SSE;11;77%;0%;2

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;17;9;Rain and drizzle;19;12;E;2;65%;88%;4

Moscow, Russia;Spotty showers;10;3;Turning cloudy, cool;14;6;W;16;55%;30%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly cloudy;34;28;A t-storm or two;32;28;S;18;80%;81%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;28;13;A shower in the a.m.;25;12;NE;10;64%;62%;7

New York, United States;Clouds, then sun;23;14;An afternoon shower;22;17;SSE;11;50%;66%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunlit and very warm;33;19;Mostly sunny;32;18;WNW;12;39%;5%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;Nice with sunshine;21;9;ENE;14;43%;0%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;24;12;Mostly sunny, nice;25;11;NNE;8;43%;1%;9

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy with a shower;15;9;Rain at times;16;10;S;9;76%;83%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;18;8;Rain and drizzle;16;10;E;12;77%;80%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;29;26;Partial sunshine;29;26;ESE;11;76%;3%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;31;24;Couple of t-storms;30;24;NNW;8;82%;82%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;30;24;Spotty showers;31;24;E;11;80%;77%;10

Paris, France;A little rain;21;9;Periods of sun;20;12;NNE;9;53%;20%;6

Perth, Australia;Sun and some clouds;23;11;Sunny and nice;23;11;E;12;71%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Heavy p.m. t-storms;34;25;A thunderstorm;34;26;SW;11;71%;78%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds, nice;31;24;Mainly cloudy;31;25;SE;26;69%;34%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partial sunshine;34;24;A t-storm in spots;35;25;ESE;8;50%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;More sun than clouds;28;16;Showers and t-storms;22;10;WNW;16;67%;64%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;Sunny and beautiful;27;11;S;12;43%;2%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A couple of showers;22;11;A few showers;23;11;SSW;14;58%;70%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;Mostly sunny, nice;24;14;SW;15;62%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A passing shower;30;24;Spotty showers;30;24;SE;16;75%;84%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers around;13;9;Afternoon showers;14;9;E;14;65%;83%;3

Riga, Latvia;Sunny intervals;16;8;Rain and drizzle;19;12;ESE;6;54%;84%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A passing shower;24;18;Sunny and warmer;28;20;N;7;72%;3%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;36;23;Plenty of sunshine;39;24;N;12;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;29;15;Partly sunny, nice;29;14;S;10;48%;9%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, cold;10;4;Warmer;13;4;WSW;16;45%;5%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;18;12;Partly cloudy;19;11;W;25;58%;3%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;27;19;A shower or t-storm;28;19;SSE;8;68%;80%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;31;26;A shower in places;30;26;ESE;14;76%;66%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;20;A t-storm in spots;24;19;WSW;7;98%;68%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;Partly sunny, nice;30;15;N;14;17%;7%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;14;0;Mostly sunny;14;-1;ESE;3;51%;7%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;29;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;E;10;79%;68%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;22;12;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;NNW;18;51%;1%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;17;9;Partly sunny;17;8;ENE;9;59%;26%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and nice;27;15;An afternoon shower;29;15;W;10;29%;51%;9

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny, warm;29;20;Partly sunny;28;21;E;18;41%;2%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Warm with some sun;34;27;A t-storm or two;33;26;SE;13;75%;61%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy p.m. t-storm;26;16;A t-storm in spots;25;14;SSE;13;74%;55%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;29;26;A shower in spots;30;26;E;23;73%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;15;9;A bit of rain;16;9;SSE;12;73%;87%;3

Sydney, Australia;A shower;19;13;Mostly sunny;19;10;SW;13;66%;11%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;24;Thunderstorms;30;26;ENE;14;86%;90%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Warmer;13;6;Cloudy;15;9;E;10;55%;75%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hot with some sun;36;20;Spotty showers;27;19;SSE;12;48%;63%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;29;13;Mostly sunny, nice;26;16;NE;13;43%;56%;8

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;32;17;Sunny and pleasant;32;19;NE;16;18%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and beautiful;28;20;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;NNE;15;54%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;29;18;Mostly sunny;29;19;ENE;9;55%;39%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;25;16;A shower in the p.m.;25;16;SW;14;37%;59%;8

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;19;12;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;12;NE;17;85%;78%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;Plenty of sunshine;30;21;E;22;46%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and warmer;32;18;Partly sunny, nice;30;19;ENE;13;43%;8%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer;26;7;Mostly sunny;25;8;NNE;12;31%;5%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;17;8;A stray shower;18;8;ESE;8;53%;42%;6

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, humid;28;17;Showers and t-storms;27;14;WNW;17;59%;75%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;36;25;A t-storm in spots;35;25;W;10;56%;71%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;17;5;Rain and drizzle;22;13;SSE;10;45%;81%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;21;11;Rain and a t-storm;28;12;W;17;49%;74%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;11;6;Spotty showers;11;7;SSE;29;78%;94%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy a.m. t-storms;34;26;A t-storm or two;32;26;WSW;10;71%;78%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;29;11;Mostly sunny;28;12;NE;8;31%;20%;9

