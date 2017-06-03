  1. Home
  2. World

BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance,1st Ld-Writethru

By  Associated Press
2017/06/03 19:37
BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance, 1st Ld-Writethru,0295 Super Rugby Glance

%ednotes(Eds: updates.<%)

%bytitle(By The Associated Press%)

Super Rugby
Australia Conference
P W D L PF PA Pts
ACT 13 6 0 7 290 235 33
New South Wales 13 4 0 9 358 442 19
Western Force 12 4 0 8 230 337 17
Queensland 14 3 0 10 288 424 17
Melbourne 13 1 1 11 185 506 8
New Zealand Conference
P W D L PF PA Pts
Crusaders 14 14 0 0 522 272 63
Chiefs 13 10 1 2 388 268 49
Hurricanes 12 10 0 2 517 221 48
Highlanders 14 10 0 4 448 291 46
Blues 14 7 1 6 404 343 37
South Africa 1 Conference
P W D L PF PA Pts
Stormers 12 7 0 5 357 354 30
Cheetahs 13 3 0 10 340 491 16
Bulls 12 3 0 9 246 370 15
Sunwolves (Japan) 12 1 0 11 245 504 7
South Africa 2 Conference
P W D L PF PA Pts
Lions 13 12 0 1 469 251 56
Sharks 14 9 1 3 365 266 42
Jaguares (Argentina) 12 5 0 7 302 299 24
Southern Kings 12 4 0 8 309 389 19

___

Round 15
All Times GMT
Friday, June 2
Apia, Samoa

Blues 34, Queensland 29

Saturday, June 3
Christchurch, New Zealand

Crusaders 25, Highlanders 22

Hamilton, New Zealand

Chiefs 46, New South Wales 31

Canberra, Australia

ACT 32, Melbourne 3

Perth, Australia

Western Force vs. Hurricanes, 1155

___

Round 16
Friday, June 9
Wellington, New Zealand

Hurricanes vs. Chiefs, 0735

(only match scheduled)

___

Break for International Matches

___

South Africa 1, 2 Teams Only)
Friday, June 30
Buenos Aires

Jaguares vs. Kings, 2305

Saturday, July 1
Johannesburg

Lions vs. Sunwolves, 1230

Bloemfontein, South Africa

Cheetahs vs. Stormers, 1305

Durban, South Africa

Sharks vs. Bulls, 1515