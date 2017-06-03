BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance,1st Ld-Writethru

%ednotes(Eds: updates.<%)
%bytitle(By The Associated Press%)
|Super Rugby
|Australia Conference
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pts
|ACT
|13 6
|0
|7 290 235
|33
|New South Wales
|13 4
|0
|9 358 442
|19
|Western Force
|12 4
|0
|8 230 337
|17
|Queensland
|14 3
|0 10 288 424
|17
|Melbourne
|13 1
|1 11 185 506
|8
|New Zealand Conference
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pts
|Crusaders
|14 14 0
|0 522 272
|63
|Chiefs
|13 10 1
|2 388 268
|49
|Hurricanes
|12 10 0
|2 517 221
|48
|Highlanders
|14 10 0
|4 448 291
|46
|Blues
|14 7
|1
|6 404 343
|37
|South Africa 1 Conference
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pts
|Stormers
|12 7
|0
|5 357 354
|30
|Cheetahs
|13 3
|0 10 340 491
|16
|Bulls
|12 3
|0
|9 246 370
|15
|Sunwolves (Japan)
|12 1
|0 11 245 504
|7
|South Africa 2 Conference
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pts
|Lions
|13 12 0
|1 469 251
|56
|Sharks
|14 9
|1
|3 365 266
|42
|Jaguares (Argentina)
|12 5
|0
|7 302 299
|24
|Southern Kings
|12 4
|0
|8 309 389
|19
___
|Round 15
|All Times GMT
|Friday, June 2
|Apia, Samoa
Blues 34, Queensland 29
|Saturday, June 3
|Christchurch, New Zealand
Crusaders 25, Highlanders 22
|Hamilton, New Zealand
Chiefs 46, New South Wales 31
|Canberra, Australia
ACT 32, Melbourne 3
|Perth, Australia
Western Force vs. Hurricanes, 1155
___
|Round 16
|Friday, June 9
|Wellington, New Zealand
Hurricanes vs. Chiefs, 0735
(only match scheduled)
___
|Break for International Matches
___
|South Africa 1, 2 Teams Only)
|Friday, June 30
|Buenos Aires
Jaguares vs. Kings, 2305
|Saturday, July 1
|Johannesburg
Lions vs. Sunwolves, 1230
|Bloemfontein, South Africa
Cheetahs vs. Stormers, 1305
|Durban, South Africa
Sharks vs. Bulls, 1515