  1. Home
  2. Society

Photo of the Day: Soldiers guarding Martyrs' Shrine despite flooding

Many Taiwanese netizens were moved by a photo of two soldiers protecting the Martyrs' Shrine despite flooding

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/06/03 18:39

Photo posted by Baoliao Commune user 王誌宏.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A photo of two soldiers guarding the National Revolutionary Martyrs' Shrine, despite a flood from the pouring rain, posted by Breaking News Commune (爆料公社) user Wang Chih-hung (王誌宏) has received 47,000 likes so far on the Facebook page. 

Yesterday, much of Taiwan was inundated with water as torrential rains pounded the island, but while most people were taking cover, these brave soldiers stayed at their posts to continue to protect the tablets honoring 390,000 war dead of the Republic of China at the gates of the Martyr's Shrine in Taipei.

Netizens were greatly moved by the image:

"Team spirit, rain or shine."

"Thank you for your hard work Brother Soldiers."

"Loyalty."

"Dedication."

"Really amazing! The conditions for those soldiers are super stringent!"

"Even it if floods up to their necks, they'll still stand straight at attention."
flood
flooding
soldiers
martyrs

RELATED ARTICLES

Office and school closures across Taiwan due to rain today
2017/06/03 10:20
Leaks and soaked floors in National Palace Museum after torrential rain
2017/06/02 18:30
Taiwan universities and schools cancel classes due to torrential rain
2017/06/02 15:24
Taipei's Boling Kindergarten flooded, first responders on the scene
2017/06/02 13:55
BREAKING NEWS: CWB issues extremely torrential rain advisory for New Taipei and Keelung
2017/06/02 12:13