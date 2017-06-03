Photo of the Day: Soldiers guarding Martyrs' Shrine despite flooding

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A photo of two soldiers guarding the National Revolutionary Martyrs' Shrine, despite a flood from the pouring rain, posted by Breaking News Commune (爆料公社) user Wang Chih-hung (王誌宏) has received 47,000 likes so far on the Facebook page.

Yesterday, much of Taiwan was inundated with water as torrential rains pounded the island, but while most people were taking cover, these brave soldiers stayed at their posts to continue to protect the tablets honoring 390,000 war dead of the Republic of China at the gates of the Martyr's Shrine in Taipei.

Netizens were greatly moved by the image:

"Team spirit, rain or shine."

"Thank you for your hard work Brother Soldiers."

"Loyalty."

"Dedication."

"Really amazing! The conditions for those soldiers are super stringent!"

"Even it if floods up to their necks, they'll still stand straight at attention."