Cordner leads Roosters over Broncos in National Rugby League

SYDNEY (AP) — Two tries from second rower Boyd Cordner led the Sydney Roosters to an 18-16 win over Brisbane, moving the Roosters into the top four in the National Rugby League.

Broncos goalkicker Jordan Kahu had a chance to send the game into golden point on Saturday when Tautau Moga crossed with three minutes remaining. But his sideline conversion hooked wide.

The St. George Illawarra Dragons beat Wests Tigers 16-12 after leading 12-2 at halftime earlier Saturday.

The results left the Melbourne Storm in first place with 22 points, followed by defending champion Cronulla with 20 and the Dragons and Roosters on 18 points. The Broncos are in fifth place with 16 points.

On Friday, fullback Billy Slater scored a pair of second-half tries as the Storm maintained their first-place lead with a 40-12 win over Newcastle, and Parramatta beat the New Zealand Warriors 32-24.

The 33-year-old Slater scored his first try in the 43rd minute when he grabbed a Cooper Cronk kick and placed the ball down as he crashed over the line. For the second, 10 minutes later, Slater ran on to an inside ball from Cronk, sliced through the defense and stepped around Newcastle winger Dane Gagai to score.

Slater wasn't selected for Queensland in the first State of Origin match won earlier in the week by New South Wales 28-4. There have been calls for him to be returned to the Origin side for the second of three matches later in June.

Cronk hopes Slater is back for the second Origin match.

"From a personal point of view, he's doing all the right things and you'd love for him to have the story of getting back to the level of playing Origin," Cronk said. "He cherishes the Maroon jersey."

The 13th round concludes Sunday when Manly hosts Canberra and the Canterbury Bulldogs and Penrith play in Sydney.

South Sydney and Cronulla had weekend byes.