AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

A protester walks between two water canons sprayed by security forces to block an opposition march from reaching the Ombudsman's Office
A boy plays with fireworks as he celebrates the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Ramada
A military helicopter hovering by a mosque is seen through shattered glass after fighting between government troops and Muslim militant
A Russian Soyuz capsule carrying Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky and French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who spent a half-year aboard the
Pope Francis is greeted by youths during an audience for middle schools belonging to the "Cavalieri" group, which promotes Christian li
Party militants working at a campaign rally for Delfina Gomez, Mexico State gubernatorial candidate for the National Regeneration Movem
The rescue ship VOS Prudence run by the NGO Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) is moored at the Naples harbor, Italy, as migrants wait to b
Protesters throw stones at police during a demonstration in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Friday, June 2, 2017. Hundreds of demonstrators dema
A boy sits outside the front of his house in the village of Kyanukuzi, near Masaka, Uganda, on Thursday, June 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Ben Cu
Kashmiris carry the body of rebel leader Sabzar Ahmed Bhat towards his home after displaying it to villagers in the Tral area, 45 kilom
Charlotte Slack, 10-months-old, wears headphones as she sits on the grass with her parents, Julie, left and Jimmy at Hart Plaza in down
Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery features images of a protester in Venezuela, Ramadan in Gaza and a fallen Kashmiri rebel leader.
___
This gallery contains photos published May 27-June 2, 2017.
___
___
