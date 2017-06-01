Northern Taiwan should be ready for more torrential rain: CWB

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The extreme torrential rains which lashed Northern Taiwan on Friday moved to the center and south of the country Saturday, but there was a high probability that the situation might grow worse in the north again later Saturday, the Central Weather Bureau said.

Because the weather system in the south was unexpectedly strong, the rains were unlikely to move further south but might return to the northern parts of the island once night fell Saturday, forecasters said.

Two people were reported dead, one missing and five injured after a day of extreme torrential rain battered the island’s north coast Friday. New Taipei City districts along the coast were forced to order offices and schools closed, and substantial damage was reported to roads, with landslides and flooding making traffic difficult.

On Saturday morning, the central counties of Yunlin and Nantou bore the brunt of the foul weather, and the popular tourist destination of Alishan canceled classes and said its main access road would be closed from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. Sunday, when a decision would be made on how to proceed.

During Saturday afternoon, the front had moved up from Changhua County to the Hsinchu and Miaoli area, weather analysts said, showing a move to the north.

Flood warnings were in force for parts of the cities and counties of Taoyuan, Yunlin, Chiayi, Kaohsiung and Nantou.

The Ministry of Education estimated that 102 schools had been damaged to the total tune of NT$38.36 million (US$1.27 million), almost half in New Taipei City alone. Aletheia University (真理大學) in the Tamshui district had suffered the most, with two sports courts and a water pumping system damaged, the ministry said. Lintou Elementary School (林頭國小) in Yunlin County would need NT$8 million (US$265,000) to have its sports fields and road repaired after flooding.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) visited a military unit in Taoyuan active in rescue operations, while Premier Lin Chuan (林全) inspected the damage and talked to farmers and home owners in several areas.